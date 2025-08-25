Texas Hooters Waitresses Reveal Menu Changes and New Uniform Updates

Two Hooters servers have revealed sweeping changes at their Downtown Dallas location through a viral TikTok. Elena Cano and her colleague Chelsea shared that their restaurant, which burned down a year ago, has finally reopened with significant updates to staff guidelines and menu offerings after mandatory retraining.

The servers detailed numerous changes focused primarily on the chain’s “image” requirements that took effect August 11 when the location reopened.

Appearance Guidelines Get Stricter

Jewelry policies have loosened in some ways while tightening in others. Servers can now wear one necklace, three bracelets, three earrings per ear, and three rings per hand – a stark contrast to previous rules that prohibited most jewelry except engagement rings. Anklets, however, remain off-limits.

Tattoo coverage requirements have become more restrictive. Previously, tattoos didn’t need to be covered, but now any tattoo larger than a server’s palm must be concealed. Chelsea clarified that “palm” doesn’t include fingers – “that’s cheating.” Leg tattoos are completely prohibited regardless of size.

Hair styling rules have become particularly detailed. Servers can no longer wear their hair half-up, half-down – it must be fully up or fully down. “Braids to the scalp” like cornrows are prohibited, though box braids remain acceptable. Single braids must be in ponytails.

Hair accessories are now completely banned, even if they match hair color. The company has also implemented strict color regulations – highlights must be natural colors, and roots can’t be more than half an inch outgrown if they differ from the rest of the hair.

The makeup requirements now specify that servers must wear at least five components: foundation, mascara, lip color, blush, and defined brows. “They want the girl next door look,” Chelsea explained, noting that dramatic makeup like colorful eyeshadow, extremely long lashes, heavy eyeliner, and dark lipstick aren’t allowed.

Nail length is now restricted to no more than half an inch beyond fingertips, and decorative elements like rhinestones are prohibited.

Even undergarments are regulated. Bras must match a server’s skin tone – including having different bras for summer tans. White bras are prohibited even with white uniforms, though this makes practical sense as they can show through.

Uniform Changes Reflect Company’s “Re-Hooterize” Strategy

The uniform options have been significantly reduced. Black uniforms and crop tops have been retired completely. Servers now must choose between white tank, short sleeve, or long sleeve shirts. The shorts are now longer than the controversial “super cheeky” style that briefly replaced the original shorts.

These uniform changes align with what Neil Kiefer, a lawyer close to Hooters’ founders, told the Wall Street Journal about the company’s plan to “re-Hooterize” after filing for bankruptcy in March. “I don’t think you’re going to see a bunch of butt cheeks hanging out,” Kiefer stated, referring to the return of “traditional” orange shorts instead of bikini-style bottoms.

Even the restaurant’s vending machines reflect the new focus – snack machines have been replaced with pantyhose dispensers. Cano advised servers to keep spare pairs on hand since runs are unacceptable and must be immediately replaced.

Menu Overhaul Brings Complaints

The menu changes have proven controversial with customers. Wings no longer come with sides, and ranch dressing – previously complimentary – now costs extra. Several popular wing sauces have been discontinued, including Spicy Garlic, Garlic Habanero, Honey Sriracha, and Ghost Pepper.

Garlic Parmesan and Lemon Pepper are now only available as dry rubs, while Chipotle has been replaced with Honey Barbecue Chipotle. The “911” sauce has returned to the menu.

Burgers have undergone significant changes too. They now come with potato salad or coleslaw instead of fries, and the selection has expanded from just the Build Your Own Burger to include Twisted Texas Melt, Big Western Barbecue Burger, Turkey, Bacon Blue Cheese, and Mushroom Swiss options.

Other changes include restricting mac and cheese to the kids’ menu, increasing the minimum bone-in wing order from six to eight, and bringing back oysters.

These adjustments align with broader company efforts to standardize menus across all locations. Mashed reports that Hooters is focusing on consistency after operating mostly as franchise-owned restaurants until the bankruptcy filing. For example, the brand’s Original sauce will now be available at all locations – a significant change since more than half the menu items contain it.

Kiefer’s revitalization strategy also includes slathering butter over 70% of menu items and upgrading to Grade A butter across all locations, part of a shift toward “quality over quantity.”

Customer Reactions Mixed

Viewers responded negatively to many of the changes in Cano’s TikTok comments.

“Wings not coming with ranch is crazy and burger with no fries is criminal…” wrote one dismayed commenter.

Another shared their disappointing experience: “It’s was horrible experience.. we went on Friday!!! No more sliders with fries.. everything is an upgrade.. no more wet sauce everything is dry..”

Cano personally responded to this complaint, writing, “Not everything! sorry you didn’t have a good experience, come back and ask for lennie ill take care of yall.”

Some former Hooters employees suggested these standards weren’t entirely new. “When I worked there all of these things were already rules. Hooters got way chill about image standards after I quit,” one commented. Another noted, “When I worked at hooters we had all these rules but nobody enforced or followed them lol,” to which Cano replied, “That part lmao.”

The changes appear to be rolling out beyond Dallas. One commenter who identified as a Hooters employee in El Paso mentioned an upcoming meeting about “new changes” at their location.

These updates reflect Hooters’ broader strategy to appeal more to families and couples by investing in cleaner, more modern facilities and comprehensive staff retraining – particularly for front-of-house employees.

Cano and Chelsea invited viewers to visit them at the reopened Downtown Dallas location, though whether customers will embrace the “re-Hooterized” experience remains to be seen.