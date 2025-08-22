Texas Man Recovers $60K Watch Lost Wakesurfing After Hiring Dive Team

When you invest tens of thousands of dollars in a luxury timepiece, you naturally want to show it off. But one Texas man learned a hard lesson about where to wear his Patek Philippe watch – and then mounted an impressive recovery effort that actually worked.

The watch enthusiast, identified only as Colin, was enjoying some wakesurfing on Lake Austin when his expensive timepiece slipped off his wrist and disappeared into the murky depths. Unlike most lake-loss stories, this one has a surprisingly happy ending.

Lake accidents happen with alarming frequency. Engagement rings, wedding bands, and valuable jewelry regularly vanish into bodies of water, rarely to be seen again.

But Colin refused to accept this fate for his watch – which was no ordinary timepiece.

A $60,000 Watch Takes a Dive

Patek Philippe stands among the world’s most prestigious watchmakers. The Swiss company, crafting timepieces for more than a century, has produced watches that have sold for millions at auction – with some exceptional pieces commanding tens of millions of dollars.

Colin’s model was the Patek Philippe Aquanaut – a “more affordable” offering that typically sells between $25,000 and $80,000 depending on specifications and condition. Despite the name suggesting aquatic durability (it’s water-resistant to 30 meters), wearing it while wakesurfing proved to be a costly mistake.

The watch became dislodged during Colin’s water activities and sank more than 20 feet to the lake bottom.

Most people would have given up. Colin nearly did too.

According to vintage watch expert Mike Nouveau, who documented the recovery on social media, Colin was approaching the “Acceptance” stage of grief – that point where you reluctantly acknowledge your prized possession is gone forever.

Instead of accepting defeat, he took extraordinary measures. Colin hired a professional dive team to search the area where the watch was lost. He’d been smart enough to mark the approximate location with a flag, giving the divers a search radius to work with.

The recovery operation paid off in spectacular fashion – the divers located the timepiece about 20 feet from the marker flag Colin had placed.

Perhaps most remarkable? When the Aquanaut was brought back to the surface, it was still ticking – living up to its water-resistance claims in rather dramatic fashion.

This isn’t without precedent. Last year, a diver in Spain reunited another unfortunate owner with their Aquanaut after it was lost in Mediterranean waters off Mallorca’s coast.

The moral of the story? While Patek Philippe makes extraordinarily durable timepieces, perhaps save the $60,000 accessories for land-based activities – or invest in a more secure strap before hitting the waves.