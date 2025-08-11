Is Gold A Good Investment? Missouri Man Tracks Price At Costco For Years

The U.S. dollar is taking a serious hit against other world currencies. Morgan Stanley reports it’s lost about 11% of its value in the first half of 2025 – the worst decline in over five decades.

This dramatic drop has many Americans wondering if they should move their savings into something more stable. One Missouri Costco shopper believes he’s found a time-tested solution: gold.

Tracking Gold’s Meteoric Rise

TikTok user @madman13721 has developed an unusual Costco habit that’s proven unexpectedly insightful. In his viral video (over 24,000 views), he explains, “Something I’ve been doing every time I go into a Costco and I see that they have gold bars is I usually take a picture of them. I think they’re interesting. And you know, I like to look at the designs and stuff.”

What began as simple curiosity has transformed into a fascinating economic tracking system.

The evidence is striking. His photos show that in November 2023, Costco was selling one-ounce gold bars for $1,989.99. By April 2025, that same gold bar was priced at $3,359.99 – a staggering increase in just 17 months.

This isn’t just happening at Costco. According to Gold Avenue, gold currently trades at $3,351.24 per ounce. The precious metal has increased in value by an impressive 201.86% over the last decade when measured against the dollar.

The trend extends beyond American currency. Gold’s value has jumped 188.88% against the euro and a whopping 249.80% compared to the British pound during the same period.

Is Gold Really a Smart Investment?

Financial experts are divided on this question. Gold traditionally serves as a hedge against inflation rather than a growth asset. It tends to hold steady – or even increase in value – during economic uncertainty (like what we’re experiencing now).

However, the BBC cautions that gold’s current record-high prices might not last. Historically, major spikes in gold values have often been followed by significant corrections. The pattern suggests today’s gold rush could eventually cool off.

Still, many investors believe gold has room to climb further. There are also creative ways to maximize gold purchases – like buying with rewards credit cards to earn points, then selling the gold later while keeping both the potential appreciation and the card benefits. Though this strategy isn’t quite as simple as it sounds.

Commenters Chime In

The video sparked numerous reactions from viewers sharing their own experiences with Costco’s gold offerings.

“A lot [of] places don’t buy Costco gold so if [you have a] place in mind to resell make sure they take it and if they don’t just melt it down with a torch and ur good,” one commenter advised.

“I had no idea they had gold at Costco!!!” another expressed with surprise.

A third user shared a practical tip: “I have been buying bars also. You get them cheaper with the Costco credit card.”