LA Woman Shocked After Ex-NHL Player Date Reveals He Lives With 7 Roommates

Dating nightmares happen to everyone, but one TikToker’s experience might just take the crown. The creator — who shares dating advice under the handle @datingtoido — recently recounted what could only be described as a first date from hell.

Her six-part storytime has captivated hundreds of thousands of viewers, each installment revealing another layer of dating disaster.

It all started innocently enough.

A well-meaning friend insisted she’d found the “perfect guy” for @datingtoido — an ex-NHL player, no less. Despite the distance (she lived in LA while he was based in San Diego), he agreed to make the drive north. She also mentioned he was slightly younger than her.

The red flags started waving almost immediately. Their 5pm dinner reservation kept getting pushed back as he repeatedly delayed. Eventually, he asked to come directly to her house instead of meeting at the restaurant — a request that set off alarm bells for the creator. She reluctantly agreed, though strangely, he parked his car five blocks from her home.

When they finally met face-to-face, the TikToker noted that while he was attractive, his appearance left much to be desired. His clothes were noticeably wrinkled, but what really caught her attention were his dirty feet displayed in flip-flops — hardly first-date attire.

The Date Takes a Turn

At the restaurant, he proceeded to order seven different dishes while she modestly selected just one. Their conversation eventually drifted to living situations, which revealed another startling detail: he shared a four-bedroom house with seven roommates.

Then came the moment that’s haunted her ever since. When their food arrived, the hockey player casually removed his front teeth — a common hockey injury result — and placed them directly on her napkin. Meanwhile, he continued ordering additional food throughout the meal.

By this point, @datingtoido was completely “over it.” But the final insult was yet to come. When the check arrived, he pushed it toward her and announced he’d contribute just $30 toward the total.

Despite her growing discomfort, she ended up driving him back. The journey wasn’t without incident — he repeatedly asked to go to her house. Thinking quickly, she invented a fake bachelorette party she needed to attend.

When she later called her matchmaking friend to express her disbelief, she received a shocking response: the man had apparently had “the best time” and wanted to see her again.

The TikToker explained that the real lesson here is the disconnect between how men and women perceive the same date. She couldn’t comprehend how he thought the evening went well when she’d had such a terrible experience.

She admits that even now, she still gets “flashbacks” of those teeth on her napkin.

Viewers React

Commenters found the whole ordeal hilariously horrifying. “Thank you for this,” wrote one. “I really needed it today because I’ve never needed laughed so hard in my life over the teeth.”

I thought you were going to complain because he used your napkin. I just about choked when you said he put his teeth on it.

Another viewer summed it up perfectly: “You can’t make this stuff up!”