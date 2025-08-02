Australia’s First Orbital Rocket Launch in 54 Years Crashes After 14 Seconds

Australia’s ambitious return to orbital spaceflight ended abruptly on Tuesday when the Eris-1 rocket crashed just 14 seconds after liftoff. This was meant to be the country’s first orbital mission in nearly 54 years.

The privately-built rocket, developed by Gilmour Space Technologies, began its journey from Queensland’s Bowen Orbital Spaceport with what initially appeared to be a textbook launch sequence. The engines ignited for 23 seconds on the launchpad before the vehicle lifted off – only to plummet back to Earth moments later. Despite the brief flight, the company’s leadership has framed the test as partially successful.

“Getting off the pad and into flight is a huge step forward for any new rocket program,” said CEO Adam Gilmour in a statement following the mishap. “This was the first real test of our rocket systems, our propulsion technology, and our spaceport — and it proved that much of what we’ve built works.”

They did manage to clear the launch tower – no small achievement for a first attempt.

The company quickly addressed the outcome on social media, writing on X: “Today, Eris became the first #AustralianMade orbital rocket to launch from Australian soil — ~14s of flight, 23s engine burn. Big step for launch capability. Team safe, data in hand, eyes on TestFlight 2.”

In their post-launch assessment, Gilmour Space confirmed no injuries occurred and there were “no adverse environmental impacts” from the crash. The CEO later admitted on LinkedIn that while he “would have liked more flight time,” he remained “happy” with what they’d accomplished.

Failed first launches aren’t uncommon in the space industry. Russia experienced a more dramatic setback last year when its Luna-25 mission – the country’s first moon attempt in almost five decades – made it all the way to lunar orbit before crashing. Roscosmos, Russia’s state space agency, awkwardly described the outcome by saying the craft “ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the moon.”

The Russian failure was quickly followed by India’s successful Chandrayaan-3 landing near the lunar south pole, making history as the first spacecraft to touch down in that region. The contrast between the two missions highlighted how competitive the new space race has become, with emerging players challenging traditional space powers.

For Gilmour Space, the 14-second flight provides valuable data they’ll use to improve their next test vehicle. The Australian space sector – relatively small compared to those in the US, China and Europe – has been working to establish itself in the increasingly crowded commercial launch market.

While some might view the brief flight as a failure, rocket development typically involves setbacks before success. SpaceX’s early Falcon 1 rockets experienced three failures before their first successful orbital mission, while Rocket Lab’s Electron vehicle required multiple attempts. Gilmour’s team will now analyze what went wrong as they prepare for TestFlight 2.