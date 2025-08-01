High Noon Recalls Cans After Celsius Accidentally Filled With Hard Seltzer

High Noon and Celsius have become go-to options for consumers seeking distinctly different kinds of buzz. But a concerning mix-up has triggered a recall after hard seltzer was discovered in cans meant to contain energy drinks.

It’s remarkable to think that six years have passed since 2019’s “Summer of Hard Seltzer” transformed the alcohol industry. The explosive demand created a competitive frenzy as companies rushed to capitalize on the trend – including E & J Gallo Winery, typically known for budget-friendly wines like André and Carlo Rossi, which unexpectedly struck gold with its Hard Noon launch.

High Noon distinguished itself in a saturated market by using vodka instead of the malt liquor base that dominated competitors’ formulations. This strategy, paired with aggressive marketing campaigns, propelled it to become America’s top-selling spirits brand for two consecutive years while challenging established players like White Claw and Truly.

During this same period, Celsius experienced its own dramatic rise.

The energy drink has surged in popularity, emerging as a formidable competitor to industry giants Red Bull and Monster. The effects of consuming a Celsius are obviously quite different from drinking a High Noon – which makes the recent packaging error particularly problematic.

Vodka Seltzer Found in Cans Labeled as Energy Drinks

According to an FDA release published Wednesday, High Noon recently discovered that cans marked as Celsius were actually filled with vodka soda. These mislabeled products were included in some 12-can variety packs distributed to retailers across Florida, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin earlier this month.

The recall specifically targets High Noon “Beach Packs” containing peach, lemon, kiwi, and raspberry varieties. Some packages inadvertently included cans of what appears to be Celsius Astro Vibes “Sparkling Blue Razz” flavor – though the contents are actually alcoholic rather than the advertised energy drink.

Fortunately, this isn’t a scenario where someone might randomly select a Celsius from a store shelf only to unwittingly consume alcohol. Most consumers would likely notice something unusual when finding what appears to be a Celsius can inside their High Noon variety pack. The recall applies specifically to cans and packages with certain lot codes (detailed in the FDA release).

The exact cause of the packaging confusion remains unclear.