San Francisco Restaurant Closes After Chef Made TikTok Influencer Cry

Fine dining’s reputation for toxic work environments has been under scrutiny in recent years. While there’s been some improvement, a dramatic incident in San Francisco shows just how far the industry still needs to go — a restaurant has permanently closed after its chef reduced a TikTok influencer to tears during what should have been a routine collaboration.

There’s long been a certain mystique around professional kitchens, fueled by celebrity chefs portrayed as culinary geniuses and romanticized through various media. Books, films, and TV shows have helped create an almost mythological aura around the profession.

Ask most industry veterans about pursuing a culinary career, though, and they’ll likely warn you against it. The reality involves grueling hours, minimal compensation, and environments where high pressure and harsh treatment have traditionally been the norm.

Gordon Ramsay built his brand on being the intimidating taskmaster who doesn’t hesitate to berate staff — a management style he learned from his mentor, Marco Pierre White. The latter was equally infamous for his explosive temperament toward both employees and diners.

These aren’t isolated cases. For decades, dictatorial behavior from head chefs was not just tolerated but sometimes celebrated if it produced exceptional cuisine. The toxic culture became so entrenched that few questioned it.

Times are changing, however. Diners have grown increasingly concerned about the ethics behind their meals, and many chefs have actively worked to break the cycle of abuse. They’re attempting to create more humane kitchens where talent can thrive without the psychological damage.

Despite this progress, some chefs haven’t adapted. One such example — a chef with multiple James Beard nominations — recently played a central role in the downfall of his own establishment.

How a TikTok Influencer’s Tears Led to a Restaurant’s Demise

Social media has become essential for restaurant marketing. A single viral post can transform an unknown spot into the hottest reservation in town.

This digital dependence creates a complicated relationship for many chefs. While they benefit from positive exposure, they’re also vulnerable to criticism from Yelp reviewers, Google ratings, and increasingly influential social media personalities who share their dining experiences with thousands or millions of followers.

TikTok user @itskarlabb (with approximately 15,000 followers at the time) posted a video describing a deeply upsetting encounter with a chef she initially left unnamed. The collaboration, she explained, ended with her in tears due to the chef’s treatment.

Though she didn’t explicitly identify him, she provided enough details for internet sleuths to connect the dots to Luke Sung — a chef who’d previously made his mark at Isa in San Francisco before opening Kis Cafe, a wine bar in Hayes Valley earlier this year.

Sung wasn’t just any chef. He’d been nominated for Rising Star Chef of the Year at the James Beard Foundation Awards in both 2002 and 2003 for his work at Isa. After taking an extended break from the industry, he’d returned as co-owner of Kis Cafe alongside Eric Lin.

The fallout was swift and severe. Karla’s allegations triggered a wave of negative reviews that overwhelmed the restaurant’s online presence. Last week, Kis Cafe announced Sung’s resignation from his kitchen duties.

Initially, it seemed the establishment might survive after temporarily closing to “reassess.” However, on Monday, the restaurant’s Instagram bio was updated to read “permanently closed.” Sung posted an apology taking responsibility for the closure and noted that his daughter Isa — herself a TikTok influencer — had been unfairly targeted with harassment despite having no involvement in the incident.

Karla expressed her displeasure with the harassment campaign in a follow-up video after Sung was identified but hasn’t addressed the matter since. BroBible has reached out to her for comment via email and will update this article to reflect her response if one is received.