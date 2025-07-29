Company Unveils Real-Life Speeder Bike From Star Wars

Polish startup Volonaut has revealed its “Airbike” – a jet-powered flying vehicle that bears striking resemblance to the iconic Speeder Bikes from Star Wars. The futuristic craft promises to turn science fiction into reality for those willing to take to the skies.

Created by Tomasz Patan, the same inventor behind the Jetson One eVTOL “flying sports car,” the Airbike takes personal flight to a new level. It’s designed as a rideable platform that hovers and maneuvers through the air at impressive speeds.

The company describes it as a “superbike for the skies” – capable of reaching speeds up to 124mph. What makes the Airbike particularly intriguing is its proprietary flight computer and stabilization system that automatically handles hovering, making it surprisingly easy to control.

Unlike traditional aircraft, the Airbike features no spinning propellers. This design choice allows it to navigate through confined spaces with remarkable agility.

Riders straddle the craft in a position that offers an unobstructed 360-degree view – creating what Volonaut claims is a sensation of “complete freedom” that helps pilots quickly feel connected to the machine. The company has emphasized the craft’s minimalist approach to engineering, utilizing carbon fiber materials and 3D printing to create a vehicle that’s seven times lighter than a typical motorcycle.

Volonaut hasn’t revealed pricing details yet.

Interested buyers can submit pre-orders starting Friday, August 1. For context, Patan’s previous creation, the Jetson One, carries a hefty price tag of $128,000 – suggesting the Airbike won’t be budget-friendly.

The company’s website paints an enticing picture of the experience: “Ever wondered what it feels to fly like a superhero with the ability to glide through the air with no effort? Embark on a breathtaking journey riding your Airbike — fly out, zoom above the land, explore the horizon, and glide back as if in a dream.”

Volonaut further describes their mission as “the triumph of technology, engineering and design that materialize science-fiction dreams,” resulting in “a fully functional real-world speeder bike that so far only existed in sci-fi movies.”