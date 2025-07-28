Kesha Earns Seven-Minute Standing Ovation, Countering Utah’s Backlash Over Performance

Kesha’s ongoing tour promoting her sixth studio album “Period” has sparked dramatically different reactions as it makes its way across the United States. While most venues have embraced the singer’s eccentric performances, her recent Utah stop triggered unexpected controversy.

The “Tits Out Tour,” which began in late June, will continue through September 28 in the US before heading to Europe next March. The performances showcase Kesha’s signature boundary-pushing style — something longtime fans have come to expect from the artist formerly known as Ke$ha.

In Utah, however, the reception was notably hostile.

Lisa Wilson — mother of NFL quarterback Zach Wilson — made headlines after attending the Salt Lake City show, describing it as a “weird satanic ritual” on social media. She explicitly warned parents against bringing children or allowing them to attend independently.

Wilson wasn’t alone in her criticism. Several Utah concertgoers expressed disappointment, citing excessive costume changes, frequent set breaks, and what they felt was an insufficient selection of her biggest hits.

This reaction stands in stark contrast to the reception at her recent Massachusetts performance.

At the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, fans gave Kesha a seven-minute standing ovation following her performance of “Praying” — a deeply personal song about overcoming adversity and finding forgiveness after trauma. Visibly moved, the singer couldn’t hold back tears as the audience continued their enthusiastic show of support.

The dramatic difference between these receptions highlights the tour’s uneven path since the initial wave of criticism from Utah. While the “Tits Out Tour” initially faced negativity, it’s finding much stronger support in other markets across the country.

Kesha’s unapologetically unique performance style — which has been central to her appeal since breaking onto the scene with “TiK ToK” in 2009 — continues to divide audiences even as her core fanbase embraces her evolution as an artist.

The tour continues through the summer before its European leg begins next spring.