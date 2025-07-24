Trump’s White House Responds to South Park Season Premiere

The White House has issued a formal response to South Park’s controversial portrayal of President Trump in the animated series’ season 27 premiere. The episode, which aired on Comedy Central, depicted Trump with an extremely small anatomy and showed him in bed with Satan — a character position previously reserved for Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Satan explains in the episode that Trump reminds him of his former lover Hussein, noting they’re “exactly alike.” The show’s creators, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, made a distinct stylistic choice by giving Trump a hinged, two-piece face that flaps open when he speaks — a treatment typically reserved for Canadian characters on the show. This same animation technique has previously been applied to other controversial figures including Hussein, Mel Gibson, and Ben Affleck.

The episode repeatedly emphasized Trump’s supposedly tiny anatomy through various visual gags.

Multiple scenes featured unflattering paintings hanging in the White House, bedroom scenes with the devil, and even a mock pro-Trump public service announcement tacked onto the end of the episode — all reinforcing the same anatomical joke.

White House Responds to South Park’s Trump Portrayal

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end — for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ [sic] content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told Rolling Stone in a statement. The claim about “the Left” attacking South Park remains somewhat puzzling, as significant criticism of the show has historically come from both political sides — particularly during its controversial early seasons in the late 1990s.

Rogers continued: “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows. This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention. President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

Paramount — Comedy Central’s parent company — clearly disagrees with the White House’s assessment of South Park’s relevance. The media giant recently awarded creators Parker and Stone a $1.5 billion contract for 50 additional episodes, demonstrating significant confidence in the show’s continued cultural impact and profitability.

Episode Tackles Multiple Controversial Topics

The premiere episode, titled “Sermon on the ‘Mount’,” follows PC Principal (now calling himself Power Christ Principal) bringing Jesus to school to protect children from “wokeness.” This angers Kyle’s father Randy, who leads the town in fighting against Trump for introducing religious figures into schools.

In a separate storyline, Cartman struggles with existential despair after realizing that his once-shocking offensive language has become mainstream. “I think I know what’s happening. I think… woke is dead,” he laments to Butters. “It’s dead, Butters. It’s gone. You can just say ‘retarded’ now and nobody cares. Everyone hates the Jews. Everyone’s fine with gay slurs… It’s terrible, cause now I don’t know what I’m supposed to do.”

The episode didn’t limit its satire to Trump and social commentary. It also mocked several current events including ChatGPT, CBS allegedly paying Trump’s legal fees over an unfounded lawsuit while canceling Stephen Colbert, and references to Trump appearing in the Epstein files.

South Park has maintained its reputation for provocative, boundary-pushing comedy since debuting in 1997. The show’s willingness to target political figures from across the spectrum has been a cornerstone of its longevity and cultural impact — despite the White House’s claims to the contrary.