Jennifer Lopez’s New Music Faces Backlash Amid Challenging 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s music comeback is facing a rocky reception as she attempts to rebound from a challenging 2024. The singer announced her new single “BIRTHDAY” will drop on July 24 – coinciding with her own birthday – but her release strategy has become the target of widespread mockery.

Fans who “RSVP to her birthday story invite” will receive “early access to the song’s pre-save link,” according to Pop Crave, the popular social media account that recently made a cameo in Ari Aster’s film “Eddington.” This complicated distribution approach quickly drew ridicule online.

One social media user pointedly commented: “early access to a presave link” – a tweet that has garnered over 23,000 likes compared to just 2,000 for the original announcement. That’s what industry insiders call getting thoroughly ratio’d.

“BIRTHDAY” marks Lopez’s first release since her February 2024 album “This Is Me… Now,” which failed to connect with critics or audiences.

The tepid response to that project forced Lopez to cancel her planned summer tour across North America.

Her professional setbacks have coincided with personal struggles. The 55-year-old superstar finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck amid intense media scrutiny, while also receiving a Razzie Award nomination for her performance in Netflix’s poorly-received sci-fi film “Atlas.”

Despite these setbacks, Lopez hasn’t stepped away from the spotlight. She’s currently performing throughout Europe, Africa, and Asia, with shows scheduled in Spain, Hungary, Italy, Turkey, and several other countries through August. Recent footage from these performances has also sparked online conversation about her stage presence and choreography choices.

There is one potential bright spot on Lopez’s horizon. Her upcoming film “Kiss of the Spider-Woman” – directed by Bill Condon (“Dreamgirls,” “Beauty and the Beast”) and co-starring Diego Luna – received positive feedback after its Sundance Film Festival premiere. Lionsgate has acquired the distribution rights with an October 10 release date planned.

This film opportunity might provide Lopez with a much-needed win after her recent string of professional disappointments – though whether fans will bother with the convoluted process to “pre-save” her new single remains to be seen.

