Chicago ICU Nurse Reveals Dangerous Truth Behind Lime E-Scooters

An ICU nurse is making a desperate appeal to the public: Stop riding Lime scooters before more lives are lost.

Chenedy (@chenedyy) didn’t mince words in her viral TikTok that’s struck a nerve with millions. “We need to stop riding those motorized scooters,” she warns, pointing to catastrophic injuries she’s witnessed firsthand – including cases of paralysis that have forever changed patients’ lives.

Her own experience with these seemingly innocent transportation devices left her with a permanent reminder of their danger. Before becoming a nurse in 2020, she took a ride on one, fell face-first onto the pavement, and now sports a false front tooth from the 2019 accident.

What she’s seen since starting her nursing career has only intensified her concerns.

The video has racked up over 3 million views in just four days, touching a nerve with viewers across the platform.

Hidden Dangers on City Streets

Chenedy shares that her sister recently witnessed someone die in their city due to a scooter accident. “There is no reason for you to be going 20 miles per hour on the street,” she explains. “Nobody’s talking about it.”

The comments section quickly filled with similar stories and observations. One user wrote, “CORRECT i saw a girl on a lime scooter on the HIGHWAY heading into downtown … like no sense of safety.” Another commenter added, “I have a plate and 5 screws in my foot because of a e scooter. Only been on 1 time.”

“And the way they zip through traffic with no care for their safety it’s so scary,” noted a third person – highlighting the reckless behavior often associated with rental scooters.

The Real Dangers Behind Rental Scooters

These scooters pose substantial risks that many riders don’t fully comprehend. According to Bear Law, there are five primary reasons Lime and Bird electric scooters present serious danger:

Mechanical failures represent a major concern. The throttle can unexpectedly stick, brakes might fail during critical moments, and steering mechanisms sometimes malfunction – creating potential disaster scenarios for unsuspecting riders.

Their top-heavy design makes them inherently unstable compared to bicycles. This design flaw becomes particularly dangerous at higher speeds, where riders can be violently thrown from the scooter during even minor collisions or sudden stops.

The rental process itself contributes to the problem. Both Lime and Bird provide minimal safety instructions when you rent one of their scooters – sending inexperienced riders into traffic without proper guidance.

At night, the danger multiplies. These scooters aren’t well-lit, making riders nearly invisible to drivers in low-light conditions.

Perhaps most concerning is the lack of regulation. With few laws governing their use, virtually anyone – regardless of age or experience – can hop on and hit speeds of up to 20 mph in traffic, creating a perfect storm for accidents.

Safety Measures for Those Who Still Choose to Ride

Wearing a helmet is non-negotiable – yet most riders don’t bother

– yet most riders don’t bother Maintain constant awareness of your surroundings, watching for potholes, bumps, or other obstacles

Use the scooter’s lights when riding at night to improve visibility

Avoid busy roads whenever possible (though this has become more difficult as many cities have banned e-scooters from sidewalks)

Follow all local traffic laws and regulations