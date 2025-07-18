Pristine 150 Million-Year-Old Dinosaur Skeleton Sells For $30.5 Million At Auction

A 150 million-year-old juvenile ceratosaurus skeleton fetched a staggering $30.5 million at Sotheby’s auction this week, making it the third-highest price ever paid for a dinosaur fossil.

The carnivorous dinosaur once roamed across North America during the Late Jurassic period. Despite its historical prevalence, complete specimens are extraordinarily rare — this particular skeleton is one of just four complete ceratosaurus specimens known to exist worldwide.

Sotheby’s had initially estimated the fossil would sell for between $4-6 million during its Natural History sale. The final price — more than five times the high estimate — shocked even veteran auction watchers.

Nobody saw this coming.

The historic moment was captured on video when renowned auctioneer Phyllis Kao dropped the hammer on the final bid. Sotheby’s shared the moment on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 2.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

Public Reaction Mixed

The astronomical price tag sparked intense debate online. “Everything about this feels so dystopian,” wrote commenter RossGoldie. Another quipped, “Personally, I never pay over $25M for my juvenile certosaurs but that’s just me.”

Several comments questioned the ethics of such expenditure. User @Senschik wrote: “People are actually purchasing dinosaurs for $26 million and there are people without food. Make this make sense.”

This isn’t the first time celebrity dinosaur purchases have raised eyebrows. Actor Nicolas Cage once owned a 70 million-year-old dinosaur skull that he later had to return to the Mongolian government after financial difficulties — a cautionary tale for high-end fossil collectors.

Sotheby’s also released close-up footage of the immaculately preserved specimen, highlighting its remarkable condition after 150 million years. The juvenile status of this ceratosaurus makes it particularly valuable to paleontologists and collectors alike, offering insights into dinosaur development that adult specimens cannot provide.

The New York Times reports that Sotheby’s hasn’t yet revealed the buyer’s identity. The sale continues the trend of dinosaur fossils commanding increasingly higher prices at auction — last year’s APEX Stegosaurus currently holds the world record.

Sotheby’s Geek Week continues with their History of Science & Technology online auction, closing tomorrow, July 17.