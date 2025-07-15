Tequila Expert From Mexico Reveals Simple Trick to Identify Quality Tequila

A tequila vendor in Cancún sparked debate after demonstrating what he claimed was a foolproof method for identifying quality tequila. His demonstration, captured in a viral TikTok, showed a simple shake test that supposedly reveals whether your bottle contains unwanted additives. But experts aren’t convinced it’s reliable.

The Bubble Test

TikToker @the.world.cruisers recently shared footage of a tequila store employee in Cancún giving an impromptu lesson to a group of captivated tourists. The scene unfolds with the vendor holding two different tequila bottles while explaining his quality-testing technique.

“How can you see if it’s good or not good?” he asks with confidence. “Shake a bottle!”

He vigorously shakes the first bottle before showing it to his audience. “You see? Too much bubble,” he points out, indicating the foam collecting at the top. “Extra ingredient. Water, chemical, or sugar.”

He then demonstrates with his preferred product – shaking it creates a smooth vortex inside the liquid that settles without forming foam at the top. “See? Clear,” he notes proudly.

The tourists react with audible amazement as he repeats the demonstration, shaking both bottles simultaneously to highlight the difference. He concludes his pitch with a play on words, calling his product “tequila” while dubbing the competing bottle “Te-KILL-ya.”

Reality Check on the Shake Method

The video has accumulated over 9.2 million views, with many commenters planning to try the technique themselves.

“The people working at liquor stores are going to be so confused why everyone is shaking all the bottles now lol,” one user commented. Another added, “I’m finna be in the liquor store looking a fool.”

However, there’s no scientific evidence supporting this bubble test as an indicator of tequila quality. The bubbles likely result from aeration during shaking rather than revealing anything about the tequila’s composition.

One alcohol expert, Matt (@sippinwithmatt), decided to test the claim himself. He shook four different bottles – two high-quality tequilas and two with known additives – and found that none produced the bubbles shown in the original video.

“Not sure what kind of tequila that is, but it is in Cancún—[a] huge touristic spot,” Matt explained in his response video. “I don’t know if we could debunk this one, so whatever that gentleman was trying to sell those folks, I don’t know. I guess it worked for him.”

Legitimate Ways to Identify Quality Tequila

While the shake test appears unreliable, there are legitimate methods for distinguishing quality tequila from inferior products.

Traditionally, premium tequila is made from 100% agave, while lower-quality versions contain additives. The distinction became more challenging last year when brands removed the Additive Free Alliance certifications due to pressure from the Consejo Regulador del Tequila (CRT) – Mexico’s tequila regulatory body.

According to VinePair, consumers can use two practical methods to assess tequila quality:

Check the NOM. Every tequila bottle displays a four-digit code on the back identifying its distillery of origin. “While there are over 1,400 registered tequila brands on the market, there are only around 140 licensed tequila distilleries in Mexico,” the article explains. This means many different brands often come from the same production facilities.

The palm test. Pour a small amount of tequila onto your palm and rub it between your fingers. If it feels sticky or syrupy, it likely contains additives including sugar. Quality tequila should leave your hands feeling smooth and dry after it evaporates.

Despite the viral nature of the bubble test video, these established methods provide more reliable indicators of what you’re actually drinking. The next time you’re selecting tequila – whether in Cancún or your local liquor store – you might want to skip the shaking and try these proven techniques instead.

