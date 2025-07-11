Michigan Man Changes Video Doorbell Sound at His House & Plays It

The internet has transformed ordinary songs into unexpected viral sensations.

From Hudson Mohawke’s squeaky trap hit “CBAT” – which exploded online after a Reddit user allegedly included it in their bedroom playlist – to the years-long internet detective work to identify mystery songs from films, viral music can emerge from the most unlikely sources.

These digital discoveries frequently cross over into real-world impact. The band Pachinko reunited and released two albums after someone found their CD in a thrift store and shared it online. In other cases, the results are simply amusing, as TikTok user @mr_ruffi0 recently demonstrated.

A Doorbell That Triggers Customer Service Flashbacks

In a video that’s racked up over 600,000 views, the TikToker showcases his Ubiquiti Networks G4 Doorbell Pro with a twist. When pressed, the doorbell plays a tune that’s hauntingly familiar to anyone who’s spent time on hold.

“Updated the ringer on my #doorbell #holdmusic,” he explains in the caption.

The sound is unmistakable.

The melody emanating from the doorbell is “Opus Number One” – composed by Tim Carleton and Darrick Deel when they were high school students. According to an archived Cisco blog post, Deel later joined the company and worked on VoIP calling systems. When his team needed hold music, he suggested their old composition. The rest is customer service history.

The song has since been featured on NPR’s “This American Life” and even in Super Bowl commercials. It’s now available on YouTube and most streaming platforms (though listening voluntarily might puzzle those who’ve endured it while waiting to speak with representatives).

Customizing Your Doorbell Sounds

The ability to change doorbell chimes varies widely between devices. For the Ubiquiti Networks G4 Doorbell Pro shown in the video, changing internal chimes is relatively straightforward through device settings. However, modifying the external sound heard by visitors pressing the button appears more technically challenging – though still possible with some effort.

Other popular video doorbells offer less flexibility. Amazon’s Ring doorbell, for instance, doesn’t allow users to change the external doorbell sound, much to the frustration of many customers seeking personalization features.

Doorbell technology continues to evolve with more customization options, though manufacturers typically prioritize security features over personalization capabilities in their development roadmaps.