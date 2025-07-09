TSA Ends Shoe Removal Policy for Most Flyers

The TSA is finally ending one of air travel’s most annoying rituals – removing your shoes at airport security checkpoints. This welcome change is already rolling out at select airports across the United States.

For many younger travelers, a world without TSA security procedures is unimaginable. The agency has been a fixture of American airports since its creation in 2003, following the September 11 attacks. While it plays a critical role in aviation security, the TSA has long faced criticism for what many consider excessive “security theater” that causes significant inconvenience without necessarily improving safety.

TSA PreCheck members – now more than 20 million strong – have enjoyed the privilege of keeping their shoes on during screening for years. They’ve paid for this convenience, along with other benefits like keeping laptops and liquids in their bags during the screening process.

Now this particular perk is being extended to regular travelers. CBS News confirmed the policy change after Gate Access initially reported it at the beginning of the Fourth of July weekend.

The rollout is happening gradually across the country. Several major hubs are already implementing the new, more convenient approach, including Baltimore/Washington International, LAX, La Guardia, and Philadelphia International. Fort Lauderdale International, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International, Portland International, and Piedmont Triad International round out the initial group of airports making the change.

Despite these specific locations being identified, industry sources indicate most U.S. airports will adopt the new procedure in the coming months.

Why We’ve Been Taking Our Shoes Off for Nearly 20 Years

When asked about the reasoning behind this significant policy shift, a TSA spokesperson was somewhat vague, noting the agency is “always exploring new and innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience and our strong security posture.”

The shoe removal requirement dates back to a failed terrorist attack. On December 21, 2001, Richard Reid – later dubbed the “Shoe Bomber” – attempted to detonate explosives hidden in his boots while aboard American Airlines Flight 63 from Paris to Miami.

Fellow passengers subdued Reid after he tried and failed to ignite a damp fuse connected to the explosives. He was subsequently sentenced to life imprisonment without parole and currently resides in the Florence ADX supermax prison in Colorado – one of America’s most secure detention facilities.

Interestingly, the TSA didn’t implement the shoe screening policy until 2006 – nearly five years after Reid’s failed attack. Now, almost two decades later, the requirement appears to be on its way out.

Travelers should note that those without a Real ID may still need to remove their shoes during screening, even at airports that have adopted the new policy. This serves as yet another reminder to ensure your identification documents are up to date before your next flight.