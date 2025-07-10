Larry David Returns to HBO With New Sketch-Comedy Show Report

Larry David, the comedic genius behind “Seinfeld” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” is making his return to HBO with an unexpected new project. The 78-year-old comedy legend will write and star in a limited sketch comedy series about American history – with Barack and Michelle Obama serving as executive producers.

The six-episode series will offer David’s unique perspective on major events in American history. HBO’s official description hints at the show’s comedic approach: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion…But then Larry David called.”

David isn’t tackling this project alone. He’s reuniting with Jeff Schaffer, the showrunner, executive producer, and frequent director from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Schaffer will direct all episodes while also sharing writing duties with David.

The Obamas’ involvement comes through their Higher Ground Productions banner, with Vinnie Malhotra and Ethan Lewis also serving as executive producers for the half-hour comedy series.

This marks David’s first TV project since “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

In his typically sardonic style, David released a statement explaining his return to television: “Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” – which many critics consider one of television’s greatest comedies alongside “Seinfeld” – concluded its remarkable 12-season run earlier this year. The series had an unusually long lifespan, having first premiered back in 1999.

While the concept of Larry David tackling American history might seem unexpected, it’s worth noting that both of his previous shows frequently incorporated historical and cultural references – albeit typically through the lens of everyday social interactions and David’s unique brand of observational comedy.

The combination of David’s comedic sensibilities with the Obamas’ production company creates an intriguing partnership that’s already generating significant buzz among comedy fans and industry insiders alike.

Variety was among the first to report details of the collaboration between the comedy icon and the former First Family.