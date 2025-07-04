Happy Gilmore Actress Julie Bowen Expected Replacement by Younger Girl in Sequel

Julie Bowen, known for her roles in Happy Gilmore and Modern Family, recently admitted she never expected to be called back for Netflix’s upcoming sequel. Happy Gilmore 2 will debut on Netflix on July 25.

Bowen portrayed Virginia Venit in the original film – a golf tour PR director who becomes Happy’s love interest. Her character provided a grounding influence for Sandler’s volatile hockey player-turned-golfer.

Speaking candidly on the Inside of You podcast, Bowen expressed genuine shock about being asked to reprise her role, despite her significant television success in the years following the 1996 comedy.

“I didn’t think they’d bring me back at all,” she confessed. “I mean, who am I supposed to be? He’s got to have a younger woman in this one, ‘Happy Gilmore 2.’”

She went on to share insights about her original audition process.

“I read and they were relieved,” Bowen recalled about trying out for the first film. “They were visibly relieved. I go, ‘What’s going on?’ They’re like, ‘Yeah, some of these girls are just so aggressively sexy.’ And I was like, ‘That’s a bad thing?’”

The long-awaited sequel comes nearly three decades after the original Happy Gilmore captivated audiences with its unorthodox approach to golf comedy. Sandler returns as the hockey player with the powerful swing, alongside a mix of familiar faces and new additions.

McDonald will reprise his role as Happy’s nemesis Shooter McGavin, while Stiller is set to return as the nursing home orderly. Covert and Dugan round out the returning cast members from the 1996 hit.

The sequel has assembled an impressive roster of newcomers – including Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Margaret Qualley, and Benny Safdie. Sports celebrities feature prominently as well, with appearances by golf pros John Daly, Will Zalatoris, Justin Thomas, and Rory McIlroy. Adding star power from other areas, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Travis Kelce, and Eminem will also make appearances.

The film represents Netflix’s continuing investment in Sandler projects following their multi-picture deal.

Happy Gilmore 2 follows Netflix’s success with other Sandler comedies and continues the streaming service’s strategy of reviving beloved properties with original stars. The trailer suggests the sequel will maintain the irreverent tone that made the original a cult classic while updating the story for modern audiences.