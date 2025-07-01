Glen Powell Stars in The Running Man Remake Trailer from Edgar Wright

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for Edgar Wright’s remake of the cult-classic “The Running Man,” starring Glen Powell in the role originally made famous by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The highly anticipated remake puts a fresh spin on the dystopian competition thriller that captivated audiences in the 1980s.

The original film, released in 1987, was directed by Paul Michael Glaser and featured Schwarzenegger alongside María Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto, and Jesse Ventura. Both versions draw inspiration from Stephen King’s 1982 novel of the same name, though Wright’s adaptation reportedly stays closer to King’s original vision.

Wright’s reimagining has assembled an impressive ensemble cast.

Alongside Powell, the film features Katy O’Brian, Daniel Ezra, Karl Glusman, and Josh Brolin as the manipulative producer Dan Killian. The star-studded lineup also includes Lee Pace, Jayme Lawson, Michael Cera, Emilia Jones, William H. Macy, David Zayas, Sean Hayes, and Colman Domingo – creating one of the year’s most intriguing ensemble casts.

The film’s official synopsis paints a grim picture of a society obsessed with deadly entertainment: “​In a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards (Glen Powell) is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.”

For Powell, this role continues his meteoric rise in Hollywood. After breaking through with supporting parts, he’s established himself as a legitimate leading man through performances in “Top Gun: Maverick” (where he played the cocky pilot Hangman), the Korean War drama “Devotion,” Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man,” the romantic comedy “Anyone But You” with Sydney Sweeney, and this summer’s blockbuster “Twisters” – which has already crossed the $400 million mark globally.

Despite his packed schedule, Powell isn’t slowing down. He’s currently filming the Hulu series “Chad Powers” (based on Eli Manning’s viral character) set to stream later this year. His upcoming slate also includes A24’s “Huntington,” an untitled Ron Howard firefighter drama, a fantasy project from J.J. Abrams, and a comedy directed by Judd Apatow – cementing his status as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actors.

“The Running Man” will sprint into theaters nationwide on Friday, November 7.