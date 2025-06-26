Final Trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps Reveals Galactus and Reed Richards Powers

Marvel Studios has unveiled the final trailer for “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” showcasing Reed Richards’ elastic powers and giving fans their first real look at the planet-devouring Galactus. The film hits U.S. theaters on July 25, marking Marvel’s first entry in their “Phase 6” lineup.

Pedro Pascal leads the cast as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman. Joseph Quinn takes on the fiery role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch, while Ebon Moss-Bachrach transforms into the rock-solid Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The new footage reveals the team’s struggle to function both as heroes and as a family unit — something Marvel’s first family has always been known for in the comics.

This film directly sets up next year’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”

According to the official synopsis: “Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, the Fantastic Four must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone in it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.”

Julia Garner joins the cast as the Silver Surfer — a departure from the male character traditionally seen in comics — with Ralph Ineson voicing the world-consuming Galactus. The impressive supporting cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles in currently undisclosed roles.

Fan speculation has reached fever pitch regarding potential appearances by Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously confirmed that “First Steps” will directly connect to “Avengers: Doomsday,” leading many to believe Downey might appear in a post-credit scene to establish his new villainous role.

The trailer showcases improved visual effects compared to earlier footage, particularly in the rendering of The Thing and Reed Richards’ stretching abilities. Marvel appears to be positioning the Fantastic Four as central figures in their next major storyline — a significant shift after the team’s absence from the MCU for years.