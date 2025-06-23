Christopher Nolan Warned Batman Begins Writer to Avoid Snyder’s Batman Interpretation

David S. Goyer stands as one of the most influential screenwriters in the comic book movie genre over the past 25 years. His impressive resume includes the Wesley Snipes Blade trilogy, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight films, and Man of Steel. But there’s one major superhero clash that almost had his name attached – if not for some pointed advice from Nolan himself.

Christopher Nolan, after completing his groundbreaking Batman trilogy, stepped into a producer role for Man of Steel. He personally brought on Goyer to write the screenplay and tapped Zack Snyder to direct what would become Superman’s modern reboot.

Interestingly, Nolan – despite helping select Snyder for the Superman director’s chair – apparently cautioned Goyer against working on the film’s sequel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

This advice came before Warner Bros. accelerated their plans to build a Marvel-style cinematic universe with Snyder at the helm.

During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Goyer revealed the surprising guidance he received from Nolan: “I remember Chris advising me not to work on the Affleck Batman, just because it’s confusing. We did one and just stick with that.”

Was Nolan truly concerned about “confusion”?

The timing raises questions about Nolan’s true motivations. Having just completed The Dark Knight Rises – capping off what many consider the definitive Batman trilogy – perhaps Nolan sensed where Snyder planned to take the character. The Batman in Dawn of Justice would abandon core principles like his “no killing” rule, a controversial departure that alienated many longtime fans.

Despite these creative choices, Ben Affleck’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne/Batman emerged as one of the few universally praised elements in Batman v. Superman. His world-weary, physically imposing take on the character connected with audiences even as other aspects of the film drew criticism.

Goyer ultimately heeded Nolan’s advice, stepping away from what became the foundation of Warner Bros.’ ambitious – and eventually troubled – DC Extended Universe. The writer instead focused on other projects while Snyder, working with different writers, crafted his divisive superhero confrontation.

For all the behind-the-scenes maneuvering, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice arrived in 2016 to mixed reviews but strong box office performance – setting the stage for Justice League and the complicated DCEU that followed.