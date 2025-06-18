Marvel Studios Reportedly Eyeing Sabrina Carpenter for Franchise Role

Marvel Studios is reportedly considering pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter for a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 26-year-old artist, who’s dominated charts with hits like “Espresso” and “Please Please Please,” might soon bring her talents to the superhero franchise.

A self-described Marvel insider claims the studio wants Carpenter to portray Alison Blaire – better known as Dazzler. This potential casting comes as the MCU prepares for what many believe will be a completely new chapter following Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.

Rumors about Dazzler’s MCU debut aren’t new.

Earlier speculation suggested Taylor Swift might appear as the character in Deadpool & Wolverine, which never materialized. Carpenter seems more suited for the role, combining both musical stardom with established acting credentials and a more theatrical performance style.

Who is Dazzler?

In Marvel comics, Dazzler is a mutant with the unique ability to transform sound into light and energy. She’s characterized as a former pop star and reality TV personality who harnesses her powers in increasingly creative ways.

“Alison Blaire can manipulate sound into light. The louder the source, the more powerful the output,” explains the official Marvel website in her character biography. “She began by creating her own light shows, but learned that she could blind people with it.”

The character’s powers have evolved substantially over time. She’s developed abilities to create holograms, hard light constructs used as weapons, and can project light bursts from various parts of her body. Her combat skills were honed through X-Men training and survival experiences in both Earth and the Mojoverse.

This potential casting news coincides with Carpenter’s thriving music career. She recently released “Manchild” – the lead single from her forthcoming album Man’s Best Friend, scheduled for release on August 29. Many fans speculate the song references her previous relationship with actor Barry Keoghan.

If confirmed, this would mark Carpenter’s first major role in a blockbuster franchise, potentially introducing her to an entirely new audience while leveraging her musical talents for the sound-manipulating character.

The addition of Dazzler could signal Marvel’s increased focus on mutant characters following Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s X-Men properties.