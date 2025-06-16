Paramount Pictures has dropped the first official trailer for the long-awaited Naked Gun reboot, with Liam Neeson stepping into the comedic spotlight as Frank Drebin Jr. Rather than attempting to replace the irreplaceable Leslie Nielsen, the film cleverly positions Neeson as the son of Nielsen’s iconic character from the original series.

The reboot comes from director Akiva Schafer, one-third of comedy group The Lonely Island and the creative mind behind the cult favorite Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. His involvement signals a commitment to the franchise’s signature absurdist humor.

Paramount’s official synopsis playfully nods to Neeson’s famous Taken monologue: “Only one man has the particular set of skills… to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father’s footsteps in The Naked Gun, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy).”

It’s worth noting that Seth MacFarlane – creator of Family Guy and the Ted films – is producing the project.

Joining Neeson in this revival is a diverse cast featuring Pamela Anderson, who’s reportedly stealing scenes according to early feedback. The ensemble also includes Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, and – surprisingly – WWE superstar Cody Rhodes. Danny Huston, Liza Koshy, and Eddie Yu round out the supporting cast.

The Naked Gun’s comedic lineage traces back to 1982 with ABC’s short-lived but beloved spoof series Police Squad!. Despite the show’s brief six-episode run, it gained enough of a following to warrant a theatrical adaptation – The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! – which hit theaters in 1988 and became an immediate comedy classic.

Nielsen’s deadpan delivery and the film’s rapid-fire gag style connected so strongly with audiences that two sequels followed – The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991) and Naked Gun 33⅓: The Final Insult (1994). Both maintained the franchise’s commitment to visual gags, puns, and absurdist humor that have influenced countless comedies since.

The new film represents Neeson’s most significant comedy role to date, though he’s shown glimpses of comedic talent in brief appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live and in films like Ted 2. Whether he can capture the straight-faced delivery that made Nielsen’s performance so memorable remains to be seen when the film hits theaters on June 16, 2025.