Sydney Sweeney Discusses Her Perspective on Nude Acting Scenes

Sydney Sweeney is about to dominate summer screens, with three films releasing in the coming months. Her press tour for “Echo Valley” (premiering on AppleTV+ June 13) has already begun, and the actress recently addressed questions about performing in nude scenes.

During an interview with W Magazine, Sweeney was asked if she finds it challenging to act without clothing – a question that stems from her notable nude performances in HBO’s “Euphoria” and films like “The Voyeurs” and “Eden.”

“Is it hard to act while I’m not wearing clothes? No,” Sweeney responded confidently. When asked if such scenes make her nervous, she simply repeated: “No.”

This is her moment.

The 27-year-old elaborated on her comfort level, explaining, “I think that I have gained so much confidence and self awareness through [playing] Cassie (in Euphoria)… I think that the female body is a very powerful thing. I think that for me I’m telling my character’s story and so I owe it to them to tell it well and do what needs to be done.”

“Echo Valley” features an impressive ensemble including Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Fiona Shaw. Later this summer – on August 22 specifically – both “Eden” and “Americana” will hit theaters, continuing what industry insiders are calling Sweeney’s breakout year.

Beyond these summer releases, Sweeney will star alongside Amanda Seyfried in “The Housemaid” – a Paul Feig-directed adaptation of the popular thriller novel scheduled for a Christmas Day release.

Sweeney has also completed work on her Christy Martin biopic, though its release date remains unannounced. During recent interviews, she mentioned gaining 30 pounds of muscle to portray the legendary female boxer, with much of that weight distributing to her chest and behind.

Her schedule shows no signs of slowing down in the coming years.

The in-demand actress is attached to several high-profile projects, including Edgar Wright’s “Barbarella,” an adaptation of the popular Japanese anime “Gundam,” and the Michael Bay project “OutRun” (though she’s currently only confirmed as a producer on the latter). She’s also lined up for “I Pretended to be A Missing Girl” and an adaptation of the video game “Split Fiction,” among other ventures.

With this packed schedule and growing list of diverse roles, Sweeney continues to cement her position as one of Hollywood’s most versatile rising stars – whether clothed or not.