Florida Snake Hunters Set Record Haul of Invasive Burmese Pythons

The Burmese python population in Florida has hit a troubling milestone, with researchers removing a record-breaking amount of the invasive species during this year’s breeding season. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida announced Monday they’ve eliminated over 6,300 pounds of pythons between November and April — their most successful removal campaign to date.

These massive snakes — originally from Southeast Asia — have been wreaking havoc on Florida’s ecosystem for decades. They’re not supposed to be there; they arrived primarily through the exotic pet trade that boomed in Florida during the 1980s.

Many python owners, overwhelmed by the size and care requirements of their pets, simply released them into the wild. But some experts believe the turning point came in 1992 when Hurricane Andrew destroyed a python breeding facility in Homestead, allowing hundreds of the reptiles to escape into the nearby Everglades.

No one knows exactly how many pythons now call Florida home.

“It could be tens of thousands, or it could be hundreds of thousands,” admitted a representative from the South Florida Water Management District — highlighting the challenge faced by conservation efforts.

Florida officials first gathered to address the python problem in 2006, recognizing the threat these predators posed to native wildlife. By 2013, they launched the first “Florida Python Challenge,” offering prizes to hunters who could help reduce the snake population.

The Conservancy uses an ingenious tracking method — they outfit captured male pythons with tracking devices and release them back into the wild. These “scout snakes” then lead researchers to breeding females, which are typically larger and capable of laying dozens of eggs.

Since beginning their removal program in 2013, the Conservancy has destroyed more than 20,000 python eggs across the 200-square-mile area they monitor — preventing countless new pythons from entering the ecosystem.

Their efforts have now helped remove more than 20 tons of pythons from Florida’s wilderness.

According to The Miami Herald, the program follows specific protocols: female pythons are humanely euthanized to prevent reproduction, while healthy males are often fitted with tracking devices to serve as future scouts.

The record-breaking season represents both a success in removal techniques and a sobering reminder of just how established these invasive predators have become in Florida’s delicate ecosystem.

While the removal of over three tons of pythons in a single season is impressive, it’s just one part of Florida’s ongoing battle against these invasive giants — a fight that’s likely to continue for generations to come.