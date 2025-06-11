Scientists Report Shocking New Findings on Sphere UFO with Mysterious Alien Text

A mysterious sphere-shaped UFO filmed zigzagging above a Colombian city earlier this year has sparked both scientific investigation and public concern. The silver-grey orb – approximately 20 inches in diameter and weighing about four-and-a-half pounds – has become the subject of intense study after its recovery.

Unlike typical UFO sightings that remain unidentified in the sky, this object was actually retrieved, allowing scientists to examine it firsthand.

The metallic sphere features unusual engravings that have fueled speculation about its origins. UFO investigator Jaime Maussan claims his team used AI to translate these markings, which supposedly read: “The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, meeting point of unity, expansion, and consciousness—individual consciousness.”

Radiologist Dr. Jose Luis Velazquez, hired by Maussan’s team, reports the object appears to be constructed from a single piece with no visible welds or joints. His examination revealed 16 microspheres distributed around a central nucleus inside the object.

The latest findings are even more perplexing.

According to a report by DailyMail.com, the scientific team now claims the UFO emitted some form of invisible energy that dehydrated surrounding grass and soil where it landed, leaving the area barren.

Engineer Rodolfo Garrido, who recently appeared on local television, made the remarkable assertion that the sphere now weighs five times more than when it was first recovered. He suggests this indicates the object used gravitational forces to reduce its weight during flight. The sphere reportedly generated its own electromagnetic field, contributing to its levitation capabilities – a function that apparently ceased when it struck a power cable, destabilizing it.

The scientists’ report includes findings from super-magnified digital microscopy, which they claim revealed internal wiring connected to copper pins and what appears to be a microchip on the sphere’s surface.

“This is just the beginning. Strategies and plans are already being developed. Various laboratories have been hired to attempt reverse engineering to understand how this sphere works,” Maussan stated this past weekend.

Spherical UFOs aren’t uncommon in reported sightings. In 2023, a NASA group studying unidentified aerial phenomena noted that numerous unexplained metallic orbs have been spotted at high altitudes worldwide. Recent examples include an orb captured on thermal camera by a U.S. Air Force Reaper, another filmed by a pilot at Manchester Airport in Great Britain, and four caught on camera by a commercial airline passenger.

While many remain skeptical, dismissing the Colombian incident as a hoax, others speculate it could be evidence of alien technology. The investigation continues as scientists work to understand the object’s composition and apparent capabilities.