Glen Powell’s Supermodel Ex Attacks Him and Sydney Sweeney

Glen Powell’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris has broken her silence about their breakup and the chemistry-fueled press tour between Powell and Sydney Sweeney for their hit rom-com Anyone But You. Released in December 2023, the film became a surprise box office sensation, earning over $220 million globally against a modest $25 million budget while cementing both actors as Hollywood stars.

During promotional appearances for Anyone But You, Sweeney and Powell’s flirtatious interactions sparked widespread speculation about a potential off-screen romance. Sweeney later admitted they deliberately played into these rumors to generate buzz for the film.

Paris, a model who dated Powell for over three years, recently appeared on the “Too Much” podcast where she expressed feeling disrespected throughout the situation.

“I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public,” Paris explained. “Like, don’t make an a– out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?”

She didn’t hold back about the painful experience.

“What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs,” Paris continued. “It wasn’t [gaslighting], it was just, ‘This is what I have to do for my job.’”

Gigi Paris says she was “shattered” by the romance rumors swirling between her ex Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney. 🎥: YouTube/"Too Much Podcast" pic.twitter.com/ePaLaXPc44 — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2025

Despite the public speculation, neither Powell nor Sweeney have confirmed any romantic relationship following their respective breakups. Powell split from Paris while Sweeney ended her engagement with Jonathan Davino. Interestingly, Sweeney attended Powell’s sister’s wedding just days after her breakup with Davino.

The 27-year-old Sweeney was recently spotted getting cozy with Brandon Sklenar, her co-star from The Housemaid, at California’s Stagecoach Music Festival.

The undeniable success of Anyone But You — along with their compelling chemistry — has both actors expressing interest in future collaborations. Whether they’ll reunite for another project remains to be seen, but their first pairing has certainly left an impression on audiences… and apparently, ex-partners.