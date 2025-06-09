ChatGPT Loses Chess Match on Archaic Atari Game at Beginner Difficulty

ChatGPT, the AI platform that’s been hailed as revolutionary for tackling complex tasks, just suffered an embarrassing defeat — losing a chess match against a primitive computer opponent running on the nearly 50-year-old Atari 2600 console.

Computer engineer Robert Caruso recently pitted the sophisticated AI against an Atari chess program set to its most basic difficulty level. The results were shocking. According to Caruso’s LinkedIn post documenting the experiment, ChatGPT “made enough blunders to get laughed out of a 3rd grade chess club.”

What makes this particularly humbling? ChatGPT itself suggested the match.

The AI was clearly outmatched by technology that’s practically ancient by today’s standards. The Atari 2600, released in 1977, became a household name with popular titles like Space Invaders and Asteroids, along with licensed games including Pac-Man and Frogger.

While chess wasn’t the console’s blockbuster title, the game offered eight difficulty levels for players wanting to test their skills against a computer opponent.

Caruso ran the experiment using an emulator, setting the Atari opponent to beginner level — where it can only plan a couple of moves ahead. Despite ChatGPT’s vast processing power and data access, it struggled to compete.

The irony is palpable.

Even when Caruso attempted to accommodate the AI’s complaints that the chess icons were “too abstract to recognize,” ChatGPT continued to make poor moves. After 90 minutes of trying to guide the chatbot away from what Caruso described as “awful moves,” the AI finally conceded defeat.

This outcome is particularly surprising considering the history of AI in chess. Computers have been defeating human chess masters since 1988, when a computer first beat a grandmaster. By 1997, IBM’s Deep Blue famously defeated world champion Garry Kasparov in a watershed moment for artificial intelligence.

The match began during a conversation about AI’s history in chess, when ChatGPT itself proposed competing against the Atari opponent — apparently unaware of its own limitations.

This humbling defeat highlights that despite impressive advances in natural language processing and complex reasoning tasks, today’s most sophisticated AI systems still have significant blindspots when it comes to spatial reasoning and game strategy — even against technology that’s been around since the Carter administration.