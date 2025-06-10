Taylor Swift Gets Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker Ex-Convict

Taylor Swift has secured a restraining order against a 45-year-old Colorado man who she claims has been stalking her Los Angeles home. The singer alleges Brian Jason Wagner repeatedly appeared at her residence making bizarre claims – including that she’s the mother of his child.

Wagner must now keep at least 100 yards away from Swift and her property. According to TMZ, he’s visited her home multiple times since July 2024, with several appearances happening on back-to-back days this past May.

“During each of these visits, I am informed that Mr. Wagner made various statements about living at my property (not true), being in a relationship with me (not true), believing I am the mother of his son (not true), and needing to see me in person, all of which are untrue and disconnected from reality,” Swift stated in court documents, as reported by Billboard.

The situation grew increasingly concerning when Swift’s security team conducted a background check on Wagner.

They discovered he has a criminal record and had sent “lengthy communications” while in prison, detailing supposed romantic connections with the pop star. These messages reveal a troubling pattern of fixation that spans multiple years.

Wagner’s behavior didn’t stop there.

Swift claims he attempted to steal her mail and falsified information at the DMV to obtain a California driver’s license using her Los Angeles address as his own residence – a particularly alarming escalation that suggests premeditation.

“I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner,” Swift explained in her filing. “Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I live and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family. The fact that both of these recent visits and Mr. Wagner’s inappropriate and threatening communications to my staff about me have escalated in recent weeks creates a fear of imminent harm.”

The temporary restraining order against Wagner remains in effect until June 30, when a judge will determine if permanent protection is warranted. This isn’t the first time Swift has had to take legal action against alleged stalkers – a unfortunate reality for many high-profile celebrities who must balance public persona with personal safety.