President Trump May Sell Tesla at White House Amid Musk Feud

President Trump is considering selling his red Tesla amid a growing public feud with Elon Musk, according to a Washington Post report. The vehicle, which has been prominently parked outside the White House since March, was purchased “at market rate” after Musk showcased several Tesla models on the White House lawn.

The tension between the two began earlier this week when Musk publicly criticized Trump for signing what he described as an excessively expensive domestic policy bill.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk said.

The Tesla CEO later escalated the situation by suggesting Trump was connected to the Epstein files.

Trump’s frustration has reached a breaking point.

In phone calls with CNN and ABC reporters on Friday, the President insisted he had “no interest” in speaking with Musk. He’s reportedly shared the same sentiment with his advisers, according to a White House official familiar with the matter.

The President’s consideration of selling the Tesla represents a significant shift in their relationship. Just months ago, the White House lawn served as a showcase for Musk’s electric vehicles – a display that ultimately led to Trump’s purchase.

Despite their previously cordial relationship, which included collaborative efforts on various initiatives, the recent public dispute suggests a reconciliation between Trump and Musk isn’t likely in the immediate future.

The feud highlights the increasingly complicated relationship between the administration and one of America’s most prominent business leaders – a relationship that has swung between cooperation and conflict throughout Trump’s presidency.