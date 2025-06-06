TSA Reminds Travelers Costco Cards Not Valid as Real ID Documents

Americans now face a new flying hurdle as the Real ID requirement finally takes effect. The TSA has actually felt compelled to clarify that your Costco membership card – despite its gold star – won’t get you through airport security.

Congress passed the Real ID Act way back in 2005 as part of the post-9/11 security overhaul. The law aimed to standardize driver’s licenses across all states, creating a more uniform identification system tied to TSA screening procedures.

What started as a straightforward security measure turned into a bureaucratic marathon. The original deadline? May 11, 2008. What we got instead was nearly two decades of extensions and delays.

The requirement finally takes effect May 7, 2025.

Travelers without the gold-starred Real ID can still fly, but they’ll likely face additional screening – an inconvenience most would prefer to avoid in already-stressful airport environments. Alternative acceptable IDs include passports and military identification, though these options aren’t accessible to everyone.

Earlier this week, the TSA made a surprisingly specific announcement on social media.

“We’ve been asked if a Costco card can be used as ID at our checkpoints,” the agency wrote. “The answer is no.”

This public service announcement wasn’t created in a vacuum. It appears to stem from an April discussion on the Costco subreddit that later inspired a Chowhound article. Several commenters claimed TSA agents had previously used their Costco membership cards (which coincidentally feature a gold star) to help verify their identity when other documentation was insufficient.

These anecdotes somehow morphed into a misconception that Costco cards could substitute for Real IDs.

While it seems obvious that a warehouse club membership wouldn’t satisfy federal identification requirements, the confusion isn’t entirely surprising. After spending years observing internet behavior, I’ve witnessed how easily misinformation spreads – especially regarding complex government regulations that have been repeatedly postponed.

The TSA’s clarification, though seemingly unnecessary to most, might actually prevent a few travelers from making an embarrassing mistake at security checkpoints. Better safe than sorry, especially when air travel is involved.