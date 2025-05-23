FBI Reportedly Investigating Catfishing Scam Involving Tommy Lee’s Wife Brittany Furlan

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and his wife Brittany Furlan have separated after weeks of mounting tension. Their split reportedly stems from Lee’s drinking habits and a bizarre catfishing scandal involving Falling In Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke.

TMZ broke the news last week that the couple has been living apart for several weeks. According to sources, Furlan became increasingly concerned about Lee’s alcohol consumption, feeling it had spiraled out of control.

The situation took an unexpected turn last Saturday when Furlan posted a revealing TikTok video. In it, she claimed someone pretending to be Radke had been messaging her on Snapchat.

“I’ve had enough,” the former Vine personality wrote in her video description. “He’s been harassing me for two weeks. He’s been sent three cease and desists and has not listened. For the final time – Leave me alone Ronnie.”

This public accusation quickly escalated the already tense situation.

Radke wasted no time defending himself. In his own TikTok response, the singer emphatically denied contacting Furlan. “I’m sorry to Tommy and everything, man,” Radke said. “Tommy, man, I’m not doing this to you, and I f—— hope that you can somehow be cordial with me, dude, you know what I mean? I f—— love your band.”

On Tuesday, Radke spoke directly with TMZ about the allegations. He doubled down on his innocence, revealing that “multiple other girls” have apparently been targeted by the same impersonator. The situation has now escalated beyond celebrity drama into potential criminal territory.

“The FBI is now involved,” Radke explained. “It’s a felony. It’s a crime. It’s pretty serious, I guess.”

Federal Investigation Underway

The singer confirmed he’s already provided evidence to federal investigators. “They’re gonna find out who it is,” he stated confidently.

Throughout the interview, Radke remained focused on clearing his name. “I want to prove to everyone it’s not me,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, neither Lee nor Furlan have commented on their marital status since these developments. The couple, who married in 2019, had previously shared their relationship openly on social media platforms.

This catfishing scandal adds another chapter to Lee’s already colorful personal life. The 61-year-old drummer has maintained a high profile throughout his decades-long career with Motley Crue – from his infamous marriage to Pamela Anderson to various legal troubles.