Tesla Owners Install Emergency Ripcords to Prevent Being Trapped in Fire Incidents

The hidden danger in Tesla vehicles has some owners taking extreme precautions – installing emergency ripcords for a worst-case scenario that has already turned deadly.

Tesla owners increasingly find themselves explaining their purchase decision – not just because of Elon Musk’s controversial political activities, but due to serious safety concerns that have some drivers worried about being trapped inside their vehicles during emergencies.

Since Tesla introduced its Roadster more than 15 years ago, the company has transformed from an ambitious EV startup into a global powerhouse. Its current position as the eighth-most valuable public company worldwide (despite dropping from last December’s peak of $488.54 to around $347 per share) reflects its remarkable market dominance.

The company’s success helped catapult Musk – once widely admired as a real-world Tony Stark – to extraordinary wealth and influence.

His recent political activities, however, have alienated many Tesla owners. Drive through any urban area and you’ll likely spot Teslas sporting anti-Musk bumper stickers – evidence of a thriving cottage industry catering to dissatisfied customers who remain committed to electric vehicles but not to their controversial CEO.

Beyond the Musk factor, Tesla vehicles face technical criticisms that raise legitimate safety questions.

These include ongoing issues with its self-driving technology, controversies regarding misleading mile range claims, and particularly concerning battery-related problems. The latter have resulted in catastrophic fires with devastating consequences.

Last year in Toronto, four people tragically died when their Model Y crashed and caught fire. They were reportedly unable to escape because they couldn’t open the doors from inside. A fifth passenger survived only because a bystander broke a window using a metal pole.

The incident highlighted a critical design issue: Tesla doors rely on battery power.

Multiple Tesla owners have reported being temporarily trapped inside their vehicles after power failures – even in non-emergency situations.

While Tesla does include manual release mechanisms, their implementation raises serious questions. Front-seat passengers can relatively easily access a release near the window controls. Back-seat passengers, however, face a much more complicated escape route.

They must first locate and pry open a hidden compartment to find a release cable.

According to FuelArc, this convoluted back-seat escape system has prompted some Tesla owners to install their own emergency ripcords – essentially creating an aftermarket safety solution for a problem Tesla hasn’t adequately addressed. One owner’s DIY guide demonstrates the multiple steps required to access the factory-installed emergency release – precious seconds that could mean the difference between life and death if trapped in a burning vehicle.

Better safe than sorry.