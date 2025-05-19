Texas Feds Bust Woman with $1.7M Meth Stash in Kia Sorrento

A 26-year-old woman was caught trying to smuggle $1.7 million worth of meth across the border in her Kia Sorento last week. The bust happened at the Rio Grande City International Bridge in Texas, where officers stopped the 2016 SUV for closer inspection.

CBP officers at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry didn’t just rely on intuition. They brought in a drug-sniffing dog and used high-tech scanning equipment to examine the vehicle thoroughly. Their search revealed 83 packages of methamphetamine — weighing a total of 191.40 pounds — cleverly hidden throughout the Kia.

The drugs had a street value of $1,760,015.

Following the discovery, officers seized both the meth and the vehicle. The driver was immediately arrested by Drug Enforcement Administration special agents, who’ve launched a criminal investigation into the smuggling attempt.

Port Director Rogelio Olivares highlighted the significance of the bust: “Our frontline CBP officers utilized an effective combination of technology and inspections experience to take down this significant load of methamphetamine in a passenger vehicle. This seizure underscores the reality of the drug threat and the importance of upholding our priority border security mission.”

The seizure comes amid increased vigilance at border crossings throughout Texas. Drug trafficking organizations continue to use passenger vehicles for smuggling operations, hoping to blend in with regular border traffic.

CBP officers at the Rio Grande City Port of Entry, TX seized 191lbs of meth hidden in the vehicle of a Mexican citizen. The drugs had an estimated street value of $1.7M. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/ZkraXpy1VL pic.twitter.com/Fwf93FDWbG — CBP (@CBP) May 18, 2025

The following day, officers at the Hidalgo International Bridge — just a short distance from Rio Grande City — stopped a 2013 Nissan Rogue entering the U.S. from Mexico. A detailed inspection turned up 21 packages of cocaine worth $618,744. Officers confiscated the drugs and vehicle, turning everything over to Texas Department of Public Safety.

In what appears to be part of a larger crackdown, CBP agents intercepted yet another drug shipment that same day. This time, they caught a 40-year-old Mexican citizen trying to leave the U.S. in his Chevrolet SUV. The vehicle contained 23 packages of cocaine with an estimated value of $739,000.

These three seizures, happening within just two days, demonstrate the ongoing battle against drug trafficking at America’s southern border. CBP continues to use a combination of officer experience, canine units, and advanced technology to detect contraband — even when it’s hidden inside seemingly ordinary family vehicles.