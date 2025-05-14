Leo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro’s Heartwarming Cannes Moment: Life-Changing Mentorship

Leonardo DiCaprio made a special trip to France to honor his longtime friend and colleague Robert De Niro with an honorary Palme d’Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony.

During his presentation, DiCaprio credited “Bob” with transforming his career after selecting him to co-star in the 1993 film This Boy’s Life – DiCaprio’s first leading role in a feature film. The pair have worked together in just two movies, including Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.

DiCaprio recounted his memorable audition for This Boy’s Life with candor. “The audition process was a tough one. There’s lots of competition. None of us knew who would get the part. And at 15 or 16 years old, I did the only thing I could think to stand out: I screamed at him at the top of my lungs. The room burst into laughter.”

He continued, “Later that day, as the story goes, Bob was getting on his plane with a producer, [who] asked, ‘Who do you want to play the part?’ And in classic De Niro fashion, he replied, ‘Second kid from the last.’”

“Luckily, that second kid was me. And that moment changed my life forever, started my entire career in the world of cinema.”

DiCaprio highlighted De Niro’s impactful, if economical, communication style. “That’s the thing about Bob. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, it matters. Whether it’s for his friends, his family, fighting for our democracy, or supporting the art of filmmaking, he shows up.”

The affection between the two was evident when De Niro took the microphone. He thanked DiCaprio for supporting him on this significant evening and affectionately called him “kid” before they embraced.

DiCaprio’s tribute continued with humor and deep respect.

“Now, if you know Bob, and I think many of you in this room do, you know he’s not someone who particularly enjoys being in the spotlight off camera. I’m lucky, I’ll get a nod from him tonight, maybe even a half smile. And I would take that as a standing ovation.”

His admiration was unmistakable in his closing remarks.

“Every once in a while, even the most private giants deserves their moment, a moment to be acknowledged, not just for their work, but for the quiet lasting influence they’ve had on so many lives. On my life. So without trying to speak for the entire world of cinema here tonight, but probably doing it anyway, there is no one more deserving of this Palm d’Or lifetime achievement award than Mr. Robert De Niro. Congratulations.”

At the #CannesFilmFestival Leonardo DiCaprio speaks about Robert De Niro before presenting him with honorary Palme d’Or pic.twitter.com/E0MwbSN7lk — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 13, 2025

While DiCaprio will next appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another later this year, the 82-year-old De Niro continues to maintain a busy schedule, recently starring in The Alto Knights and Netflix’s series Zero Day.