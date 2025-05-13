Conan O’Brien Names Ryan Reynolds Film Among Greatest Comedies Ever

The clip of Conan O’Brien praising Ryan Reynolds’ “Just Friends” perfectly captures what happens when truly great comedic minds appreciate each other’s work. For years, this Christmas movie/rom-com hybrid has been my go-to December comfort watch, and hearing it finally get the recognition it deserves feels like validation for all of us who’ve been singing its praises.

Conan isn’t just any comedian offering an opinion here. He’s recently received The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor – essentially the comedy equivalent of a lifetime achievement Oscar. If you haven’t watched the Netflix special documenting the award ceremony, it’s absolutely worth your time – though Sarah Silverman’s comments about Conan’s mouth will forever change how you see his face.

When Reynolds appeared on Conan’s show, they immediately dove into discussing “Just Friends,” the 2005 comedy co-starring Anna Faris and Amy Smart. What makes this film special isn’t just its holiday setting – it’s the perfect execution of romantic comedy fundamentals with genuine laugh-out-loud moments.

During their conversation, O’Brien didn’t hold back his enthusiasm, calling it “one of (his) favorite Christmas comedies” with “so many hilarious performances.” The film clearly resonated with his entire family – first watching it with his wife, then sharing it with their children who equally enjoyed it. That’s a rare quality for any comedy to transcend generational humor barriers.

Conan revealed he’d told Reynolds years ago that the movie would endure.

Reynolds responded with refreshing honesty about the uncertainty actors face while filming comedies – that complete inability to predict if what you’re making will connect with audiences or disappear without a trace. It’s this kind of authentic exchange that makes their conversation so engaging.

O’Brien suggested the film “may have been mismarketed” – a fair assessment considering its theatrical release timing. Hitting theaters in November 2005, “Just Friends” went head-to-head against “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” which dominated with a $290,013,036 box office compared to “Just Friends” more modest $32,619,671. Despite this financial disparity, the film has clearly found its audience in the years since.

I’ve noticed the film rotating through premium cable networks lately (SHO/HBO/MAX), but I’ve deliberately avoided watching it. There’s something about experiencing “Just Friends” outside the Christmas season – especially in 90-degree Florida May heat – that feels fundamentally wrong. Some movies deserve their proper seasonal context.

After the “Just Friends” appreciation session wrapped up, Reynolds shared an amusing anecdote about filming in Regina, Saskatchewan. He confessed it was “one of the few times in (his) life (he’s) ever been scared of going to jail” after the crew posted an unauthorized sign reading “Welcome to Regina, which rhymes with fun” at the city limits. For more of their entertaining conversation, the full interview is available in the video above!