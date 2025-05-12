Star Wars-Like Speeder Bikes Now Real, Can Exceed 120 MPH

A Polish startup called Volonaut has unveiled what looks remarkably like something straight out of “Star Wars” – a hovering motorcycle they’re calling the Airbike. The company demonstrated the vehicle in a video that bears an uncanny resemblance to the speeder bikes from “Return of the Jedi.” According to Volonaut, it’s the first propeller-free personal hoverbike and can reach speeds up to 124 miles per hour.

“Airbike flying motorbike is a breakthrough in personal air mobility,” Volonaut explains on its website. “The futuristic single occupant vehicle is a realization of a bold concept often portrayed in science-fiction movies.”

The company describes their creation as a “superbike for the skies.”

The Airbike uses a proprietary stabilization system working alongside a flight computer that provides “automatic hover and ease of control for its rider.” This technology – which remains largely unexplained in technical detail – apparently makes the vehicle accessible even for novice pilots.

Volonaut highlights the rider experience as transformative: “The unique riding position with unobstructed 360 degree view helps the rider to quickly become one with the flying machine and provides the sensation of complete freedom.” Without spinning propellers, the Airbike can navigate confined spaces that would challenge traditional flying vehicles.

The company has focused heavily on weight reduction – they claim the Airbike weighs seven times less than a typical motorcycle. This dramatic weight saving comes from “advanced carbon fiber materials, 3d printing and minimalistic approach,” though specific construction details and the actual propulsion system remain under wraps.

While the demonstration video shows the Airbike in action, Volonaut hasn’t shared when – or if – consumers might be able to purchase one. They’ve kept quiet about pricing, regulatory approvals, and production timelines.

The inventor behind the Airbike, Tomasz Patan, isn’t new to personal aircraft. He previously developed the Jetson ONE – another flying vehicle that’s already available for pre-order. Unlike the speculative timeline for the Airbike, the Jetson ONE has a concrete delivery schedule, though you’ll need patience; the company’s website indicates that production for 2025 and 2026 is already sold out, with new orders being pushed to 2027.

If you’re interested in securing a Jetson ONE, you’ll need to place a non-refundable $8,000 downpayment, with the remaining $120,000 due when your aircraft is ready for factory pickup – bringing the total cost to $128,000.

Perhaps most surprising is Jetson’s claim that no pilot’s license is required to operate their vehicle in the United States – despite it reaching speeds of 63 mph and flying at altitudes up to 1,500 feet. This regulatory loophole raises obvious questions about safety and air traffic management as personal aircraft become more accessible.