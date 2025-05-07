Ben Stiller Explains Why He Engages With Fans and Trolls About Severance on Social Media

Ben Stiller stands out as a rare breed in celebrity social media circles. At 59, the actor-director regularly connects with fans about his twin passions: the New York Knicks and his critically acclaimed AppleTV+ series Severance.

His unusual openness with fans caught attention recently during a “For Your Consideration” event for Severance’s second season. These industry gatherings function as Hollywood’s version of campaign rallies for projects competing in awards races. The show has since claimed the title of most-watched series in AppleTV+ history.

Stiller finds these interactions “inspiring” – and he’s not afraid to playfully engage with critics of the show either.

“I find it, actually, really inspiring to be interacting with the audience because we never had that, my generation growing up,” Stiller told Variety. “When somebody doesn’t like something, I’ll [still] go back and forth with them sometimes and I find that fun, too, because usually once you start talking to somebody or interacting, something positive can come out of it. It’s also kind of fun. And at the end of the day, I don’t really take it that seriously.”

@BenStiller can I tell you how much joy you have brought me throughout your career? Your comedy has given me quotes and laughs for decades, and now I’m just loving Severance so much! Thank you for creating such incredible pieces of art! — Nathan Steele (@Nathan___Steele) April 30, 2025

I think so sir. — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) April 28, 2025

This approach aligns with Stiller’s 30-year reputation in Hollywood. You’d struggle to find negative comments about him from industry insiders, while audiences have embraced him both for his creative work and his personality.

He just gets it.

Earlier this month, Stiller and fellow die-hard Knicks enthusiast Timothee Chalamet made headlines when they traveled to Detroit as “basketball sickos” to watch their team’s Eastern Conference playoff game against the Pistons. This kind of authentic fandom reinforces why people connect with Stiller beyond his on-screen work – they appreciate him as a person. His social media engagement clearly demonstrates his understanding of this connection.

Following its successful second season, Severance has been renewed for a third installment on Apple’s streaming platform. Stiller’s upcoming projects include the pickleball comedy The Dink, where he’s set to appear later this year. He’ll also be returning to his memorable role as the intimidating Hal L. in the long-awaited sequel Happy Gilmore 2.