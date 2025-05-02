Steven Spielberg Faces Backlash Over Greatest American Film Ever Made Choice

Steven Spielberg has named what he believes to be the greatest American film ever made – and his choice has sparked debate among cinema enthusiasts. The legendary director behind “Jaws,” “E.T.,” and “Jurassic Park” recently shared his definitive pick during an American Film Institute tribute to fellow filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

At the ceremony, Spielberg declared Coppola’s 1972 mafia epic “The Godfather” as the pinnacle of American cinema. His endorsement came with heartfelt praise for Coppola’s influence on the film industry.

“Many artists can and do take a bow from their work on a page, on a canvas, on a screen, but our applause for you Francis, is from a different kind of audience,” Spielberg explained, according to Variety. “When we’re young, it’s our parents we want to make proud, and then it’s our friends, and then it’s our colleagues, and finally, it’s our peers, but you, sir, are peerless.”

He continued with a personal touch: “You have taken what came before and redefined the canon of American film, and in so doing, you’ve inspired a generation of storytellers who want to make you proud of their work, proud of our work, and I always want to make you proud of my work.”

Movie Fans Divided Over Spielberg’s “Godfather” Assessment

While “The Godfather” consistently ranks among the most critically acclaimed films in history, Spielberg’s declaration still managed to generate significant backlash online.

The timing of his comments – during an event honoring Coppola – wasn’t lost on observers.

Don't make me tap the sign

Several critics on social media challenged Spielberg’s assessment, including those who suggested “The Godfather” isn’t even the strongest entry in its own trilogy. Some pointed to “The Godfather Part II” as the superior film, while others argued different mafia movies altogether deserve the highest recognition.

The Godfather is so overhyped by men, when in reality, all the films are a snooze. It's a male power fantasy that hasn't aged with the times.

Some critiques took aim at the film’s cultural relevance, with one user describing it as “a male power fantasy that hasn’t aged with the times.”

It's not even the best Godfather movie, nor is it the best mafia movie.

Despite the pushback, Spielberg’s choice found plenty of supporters who agree with his assessment of Coppola’s masterpiece.

What’s perhaps most telling about “The Godfather’s” legacy is how passionately viewers still debate its merits more than 50 years after its release. By that measure alone, Coppola’s iconic film has cemented its place in cinematic history – whether it’s truly the “greatest” or not.