Declassified CIA Documents Reveal Locations of Three Alien Bases

A recently declassified 12-page CIA document reveals that the U.S. government may have identified three alien bases more than 30 years ago. According to the report, these bases were supposedly located in Alaska, somewhere in South America or Africa, and – perhaps most surprisingly – on Titan, Saturn’s largest moon.

These locations weren’t discovered through satellite imagery or conventional intelligence gathering. Instead, they were “found” through Project Stargate using “remote viewing” – the claimed ability to see distant locations using only the mind. Between 1977 and 1995, the CIA invested millions into researching this paranormal concept despite its questionable scientific basis.

Remote viewing wasn’t limited to alien bases. The project also claimed to have located biblical artifacts like Noah’s Ark and the Ark of the Covenant.

The stakes were apparently high. One “psychic spy” was allegedly murdered – possibly by Russian operatives.

In the declassified report titled “Description of Personnel Associated ‘ET’ Bases,” a remote viewer stated: “So far have run into three types of entities associated with bases at various locations within the solar system.”

The Titan base description is particularly detailed.

The viewer claimed the personnel there on November 20, 1986, “appeared to be no different than native Earthlings.” They described two male technicians at a control panel with “an attractive female with brown shoulder-length hair, wearing a pale green lab coat” supervising them.

Mount Hayes in Alaska supposedly hosted another base where “two types of entities” were performing “some sort of routine task” outside the structure. The viewer noted they were “unable to make contact with them or gain information of any sort.”

The third base – allegedly in either South America or Africa – also contained two types of beings. One had “a very large, round-shaped head on a slender neck” that appeared “almost robot-like.” The viewer couldn’t establish contact with this entity. However, they described the second being as “almost human-like” with no facial hair, pale complexion, and “a sharp, slender nose.” This entity was reportedly “friendly enough and appeared to be aware of my presence.”

Via CIA

The CIA ultimately terminated the Stargate Project in 1995, concluding it wouldn’t be useful for intelligence operations. No evidence has ever substantiated these remote viewing claims, and the scientific community largely dismisses such psychic abilities as pseudoscience.

Despite this, it’s fascinating that the U.S. government dedicated significant resources to exploring such an unconventional concept – one that led to official reports about alien bases being filed within intelligence agencies. The willingness to investigate fringe phenomena during the Cold War demonstrates how far intelligence agencies would go in their search for any potential advantage.