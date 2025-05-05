$4M Lamborghini Yacht Sinks at Miami F1 Weekend with 30 Influencers Documenting on TikTok

A $4 million Lamborghini yacht sank off Miami Beach during Formula 1 weekend, but the disaster wasn’t lost to the depths – about 30 influencers in swimwear were onboard to document the entire ordeal for social media. Their videos of the sinking luxury vessel quickly went viral across platforms.

The incident occurred May 3rd near Monument Island, prompting a U.S. Coast Guard rescue operation for all passengers. Nobody was injured during the sinking, which couldn’t have happened at a more visible time with Miami packed with F1 enthusiasts and celebrities.

Local media identified the vessel as a 63-foot Lamborghini Tecnomar yacht. These Italian-engineered watercraft typically sell for around $4.4 million but can fetch over $5 million with customizations. The model features five guest rooms and can reach speeds up to 63 knots (72.4mph) – impressive specs that couldn’t prevent it from taking on water and eventually sinking.

The Coast Guard shared dramatic rescue photos on social media:

#Breaking #SAR 🛟 A @USCG Sta #MiamiBeach crew & partner agencies responded to a 63-ft vessel taking on water near Monument Island rescuing 32 people w/no injuries reported around 5 p.m., Sat. Commercial salvage is working to recover the vessel & isn't a hazard to navigation. pic.twitter.com/tCds8Kp0SU — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) May 4, 2025

Passengers’ footage shows the rescue in real-time, capturing the moment Coast Guard personnel helped transfer everyone to safety as the multi-million dollar vessel slowly disappeared beneath the waves.

One passenger documented the entire experience from the first signs of trouble to the final rescue:

$4.5 million yacht packed with influencers sinks off the coast of Miami. pic.twitter.com/pzURmGa3Ay — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 5, 2025

Another passenger claimed this was her “one time” on a boat – a curious statement for anyone familiar with Miami’s boating culture.

The luxury yacht’s final moments were captured by passing boaters who witnessed the vessel being “swallowed by Davy Jones’ locker.”

Marine salvage experts will likely recover and repair the vessel – standard practice for high-value watercraft.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating what caused the yacht to sink, according to the Miami Herald. Initial reports haven’t specified whether mechanical failure, operator error, or weather conditions contributed to the incident.

The timing coincided with Miami’s Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, which saw McLaren-Mercedes drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris finish first and second at Hard Rock Stadium. The city was already teeming with celebrities, racing enthusiasts, and – apparently – influencers ready to document unexpected maritime disasters.