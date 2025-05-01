Anne Hathaway Proves Diehard Sports Fandom Wearing Three Different Teams’ Gear

Academy Award winning actress Anne Hathaway has proven herself to be a dedicated sports fan with a genuine passion for her teams – particularly the New York Knicks and Arsenal Football Club.

Tuesday, April 29 marked crucial matchups for both her favorite squads. The Knicks had a chance to eliminate the Detroit Pistons in Game 5 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series, while Arsenal hosted Paris Saint-Germain in the high-stakes UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

It wasn’t a good night for the actress’s teams. The Knicks fell short in a tight 106-103 loss to Detroit, forcing the series to return to Michigan for Game 6. Arsenal’s defeat likely hurt even more, coming just days after Liverpool edged them out for the Premier League title over the weekend. The London club lost 1-0 to PSG after Ousmane Dembele scored in the fourth minute.

True fandom means supporting your teams through victories and defeats.

Hathaway displayed her authentic sports devotion by wearing a remarkable combination of team gear – an Arsenal kit layered under a Knicks jacket, topped with a Yankees cap (the Yankees, incidentally, crushed the Orioles 15-3 that same evening).

Anne Hatahway rocking the Knicks jacket 🔥 (via annehathaway/IG) pic.twitter.com/70oLS1jW4f — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 29, 2025

The 42-year-old actress caught attention earlier this year when cameras spotted her enjoying herself at Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Hathaway’s public perception has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past five years. She’s transitioned from being frequently criticized as an overeager “theater kid” to becoming a beloved figure in millennial culture. Her evolution stems from a combination of factors – her Oscar-winning talent, her enduring elegance, and her passionate support for Arsenal that rivals the club’s most devoted supporters.