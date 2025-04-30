The Rock Makes Oscar Bid in First Trailer for A24 Mark Kerr Biopic The Smashing Machine

A24 has released the first trailer for “The Smashing Machine,” Dwayne Johnson’s dramatic turn as UFC fighter Mark Kerr. The film marks a significant departure for Johnson, who hasn’t tackled a serious dramatic role in more than ten years.

Johnson portrays the renowned mixed martial artist who dominated the early UFC scene after debuting at UFC 14 in Birmingham, Alabama on July 27, 1997. Before his UFC career, Kerr had already established himself as an NCAA Division 1 champion and earned World Cup honors in wrestling.

The biopic appears to follow a similar path as the 2002 HBO documentary of the same name. That film didn’t shy away from Kerr’s personal demons – exploring his battles with addiction and complicated relationships with girlfriends and fellow fighters, including his training partner Mark Coleman.

Emily Blunt joins the cast as Dawn Staples, Kerr’s girlfriend during this tumultuous period in his life. Several actual fighters also appear in supporting roles, including Ryan Bader, Bas Rutten, and boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk.

A24’s official synopsis is remarkably brief: “The story of legendary mixed martial arts and UFC fighter Mark Kerr.”

When the project was first announced, Johnson explained his motivation for taking on such a challenging role. “I’m at a point in my career where I want to push myself in ways that I’ve not pushed myself in the past. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make films that matter, that explore a humanity and explore struggle [and] pain.”

The film hits theaters October 3.

For director Benny Safdie, this represents his first major solo project. He previously collaborated with his brother Josh on critically acclaimed films like “Good Time” and the Adam Sandler-led “Uncut Gems.” Interestingly, Josh is currently working on his own A24 project – a ping-pong drama titled “Marty Supreme” starring Timothée Chalamet, which is also slated for release later this year.

Johnson’s dramatic turn doesn’t end with “The Smashing Machine.” He’s reportedly attached to a Hawaii-based crime film directed by Martin Scorsese, which would reunite him with Blunt alongside Leonardo DiCaprio.