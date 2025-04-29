Hundreds of Migrating Sharks Near Florida Beach No Cause for Panic

The annual shark migration is in full swing along Southwest Florida’s coastline. As Gulf temperatures climb, tarpon fishing season kicks into high gear – and with it comes a dramatic increase in shark activity. For locals like myself who grew up in this region, the stretch from Tampa Bay down to Boca Grande transforms into the world’s premier tarpon fishing destination from late April through June.

Sharks aren’t seasonal visitors, of course. They’re here year-round, but they become significantly more visible during tarpon season, particularly hammerhead sharks. While the exact species in this footage remains unidentified, they’re participating in the yearly migration that typically follows tarpon movements – which are absolutely thriving in late Spring throughout Southwest Florida.

The footage of sharks congregating at Anna Maria Beach has gone viral after several local meteorologists shared it across social media platforms. Jacob Merrifield captured the original video Sunday morning using his drone over Anna Maria Island, revealing dozens of sharks patrolling the shoreline.

Hundreds of migrating sharks off Anna Maria Island today! 📷 Jacob Merrifield 🦈 #Florida pic.twitter.com/tCbHKb22UG — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) April 28, 2025

Before you cancel your beach plans, there’s really no reason to panic. These animals are present all the time – you just don’t usually see them from this perspective. If you spot a shark, obviously stay out of the water, but unprovoked attacks remain exceptionally rare along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Last year saw just 6 total shark encounters among the millions of people who enjoyed Gulf beaches.

The sharks aren’t going anywhere soon.

Perfect Water Conditions

For those interested in the specifics, Gulf water temperatures at Siesta Key Beach (where I’m located today) are sitting at a comfortable 78 degrees – about 3.1 degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Anna Maria Island, where this video was filmed, is registering slightly cooler at 77F. Sharks typically prefer water a bit cooler than this, and as they follow the tarpon migration around South Florida and eventually out into the Atlantic and up the coast, they’ll find more suitable temperatures.

Merrifield captured this footage just north of Bean Point – the northwest tip of Anna Maria Island and easily one of the most pristine beaches in the region. Its location at Tampa Bay’s mouth creates incredible water circulation with daily tidal flows, keeping the water remarkably clear throughout the year.

From an angler’s perspective, these tidal movements sweep massive amounts of bait past the beach in both directions – attracting tarpon, which in turn attracts these sharks. It’s a perfect example of the Gulf’s food chain in action.

If you’re hoping to hook a tarpon during this prime season, you’ll need to act fast. Charter availability is extremely limited, and the best guides are booking up quickly for this peak period.