Fast-Moving Spherical UFO Spotted Darting Over Colombian City

A metallic sphere-shaped UFO zigzagged across the sky above a Colombian city recently, moving in erratic patterns that left witnesses feeling unsettled. The object, described as having a silvery-gray exterior, flew unpredictably while local residents watched in amazement.

One witness managed to record the strange phenomenon. The footage shows the mysterious orb first appearing directly overhead before it darts downhill, then quickly returns to view. It zips across the frame from left to right before accelerating at remarkable speed over the cityscape.

The object eventually comes to rest, landing in a nearby field — but the recording abruptly ends without showing what happened next.

No official explanation has been provided for the fast-moving object. Theories range widely among those who’ve seen the video. Some dismiss it as an elaborate hoax, while others suggest it might be a weather balloon caught in unusual air currents. Many viewers, however, speculate about possible extraterrestrial technology.

This sighting isn’t isolated.

In 2023, a NASA panel specifically formed to investigate UFOs held a briefing about their findings. The group highlighted numerous unexplained metallic orbs spotted at high altitudes worldwide that remain unidentified. That same year, thermal camera footage from a U.S. Air Force Reaper drone captured images of a thin cylindrical object flying over Baghdad, Iraq.

More recently, December 2024 brought two notable incidents — a co-pilot at Manchester Airport in Great Britain documented an orb-shaped object on the runway, while passengers on a commercial flight from Chicago O’Hare to Newark Liberty captured footage of four glowing orbs hovering and moving above cloud level.

The Colombian sighting adds to this growing collection of unexplained aerial phenomena that continue to challenge conventional identification methods. While many such sightings eventually receive natural explanations, others — like this one — remain mysterious despite being clearly captured on video.