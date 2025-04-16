Declassified CIA Files: KGB Report Claims Aliens Petrified Soviet Troops

Declassified CIA files reveal an extraordinary claim about a UFO encounter where aliens allegedly turned 23 Soviet soldiers into stone. The CIA document references a 250-page KGB report that American intelligence acquired after the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991.

The KGB report — complete with photos, sketches, and eyewitness testimonials — details how Soviet troops were engaged in training exercises in Ukraine when they spotted what they described as a “low-flying spaceship in the shape of a saucer.”

The confrontation escalated quickly. Soldiers fired a surface-to-air missile at the unidentified craft, forcing it down nearby.

What happened next defies conventional explanation.

“It fell to Earth not far away, and five short humanoids with ‘large heads and large black eyes’ emerged from it,” according to the report. Two soldiers reportedly witnessed these alien beings merge “into a single object that acquired a spherical shape… that began to buzz and hiss sharply and then became brilliantly white.”

The report continues with an alarming description: “In a few seconds, the spheres grew much bigger and exploded by flaring up with an extremely bright light. At that very instant, 23 soldiers who had watched the phenomenon turned into… stone poles.” Only two soldiers reportedly survived — those who were standing in shade and less exposed to the blinding explosion.

Following the incident, the KGB allegedly transported both the petrified soldiers and the downed spacecraft to a classified research facility near Moscow. Scientists examining the soldiers’ remains supposedly discovered their molecular structure had transformed to match that of limestone.

The CIA’s assessment of the KGB report was sobering: “If the KGB file corresponds to reality, this is an extremely menacing case. The aliens possess such weapons and technology that go beyond all our assumptions. They can stand up for themselves if attacked.”

Skepticism about the account remains widespread, however — similar to reactions to other declassified CIA investigations into phenomena like Hitler’s possible survival, Noah’s Ark, or the Ark of the Covenant.

Former CIA agent Mike Baker expressed doubt when speaking to Fox Los Angeles, saying, “If there was an incident, regardless of the nature of the incident, I suspect that the actual report doesn’t look much like what has now come out from five or six or seven iterations of what originally was [written].”

He added, “I’m sure there’s something out there. I just don’t think that they landed decades ago, turned Soviet soldiers into limestone, and we’re just now hearing about it. I don’t think that’s the case.”