Hawk Tuah Girl Reportedly Making Acting Debut With Glen Powell

Haliey Welch — better known as “Hawk Tuah Girl” — appeared to have faded from internet fame almost as quickly as she arrived following a crypto controversy that derailed her rising stardom. Now, she’s staging a comeback that includes a surprising appearance alongside Glen Powell in an upcoming Hulu series.

While her name might not ring immediate bells, the viral clip that launched her to online celebrity status certainly does. The Tennessee native’s colorful sidewalk interview became what many called The Hawk Tuah Heard Around The World, instantly transforming her into a social media sensation.

She wasted no time monetizing her sudden fame.

Following her viral moment, Welch quickly launched merchandise, collected appearance fees, and started the “Talk Tuah” podcast. Ironically, the show released an episode titled “How To Avoid Getting Cancelled” just days before she essentially disappeared from public view after promoting a memecoin that turned out to be a fraudulent scheme.

After vanishing from social media for months, Welch resurfaced in late March with a video that effectively launched her redemption strategy. The timing coincided with what appears to be positive news regarding her legal situation — earlier this month, she celebrated after reportedly being cleared during an SEC investigation into the cryptocurrency rug pull that had threatened her reputation.

Wednesday marked another milestone as “Talk Tuah” officially returned after a four-month absence from the podcasting world. The show’s revival signals Welch’s determination to rebuild her brand following the controversy.

Her comeback extends beyond just podcasting. According to TMZ, Welch has secured what seems to be her first acting opportunity — a cameo appearance in “Chad Powers,” the upcoming Hulu series starring Glen Powell. The show features Powell playing the quarterback character originally created by Eli Manning for his ESPN program.

For those concerned about spoilers, proceed with caution. The publication reports that Welch won’t be stretching her acting muscles too far — she’ll appear as herself in a nightclub scene where Powell’s character celebrates after being selected in the XFL Draft.