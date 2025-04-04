Bill Murray Tears Up Hailing Bruce Willis As Good Guy, Recalls 1970s Meeting

Iconic actor Bruce Willis has largely stepped away from the public spotlight since receiving his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis in 2022. His longtime friend and fellow actor Bill Murray, however, still holds him close in his thoughts.

Murray has been making the rounds on various late-night shows and podcasts to promote his latest film, “The Friend.” During a recent appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” the comedy legend shared some heartfelt memories about Willis.

While ranking the Wes Anderson films he’s appeared in, Murray mentioned 2012’s “Moonrise Kingdom” — which he co-starred in alongside Willis. This prompted a touching detour in the conversation.

Murray noted that Willis recently celebrated his 70th birthday, an occasion that Willis’s ex-wife Demi Moore and other family members commemorated with warm photos and videos on social media.

“Bruce Willis is a good guy. He is a good f—— guy. He was a good friend,” Murray told Cohen with evident emotion.

Editor’s Note: Murray likely says ‘was’ because a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia can lead to changes in behavior, personality, emotions, and difficulties with speech.

The connection between the two actors dates back decades.

“He was also a page at NBC when I was on Saturday Night Live,” Murray revealed. “His job was to come and refill, and this sounds insane, but his job was to come and go to the dressing rooms and refill the M&Ms and pretzels and snacks in the actors’ dressing rooms.”

This early encounter left a lasting impression on both men. “I remember when I met him after he was already a successful guy he said to me, ‘You and Gilda were nice to me,’” Murray continued. “I always thought I am good with this guy.”

Beyond “The Friend,” Murray’s upcoming projects include another collaboration with director Wes Anderson. “The Phoenician Scheme” features an impressive ensemble cast — Benicio del Toro, Michael Cera, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Scarlett Johansson, and Benedict Cumberbatch among others. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on May 30.

Murray and Willis’s paths crossed multiple times throughout their careers, with both actors earning reputations as distinctive talents in Hollywood who brought unique personalities to their roles — albeit in quite different genres and styles.

Willis’s family has been relatively private about his condition, though they have occasionally shared updates about his health and family gatherings since the diagnosis became public knowledge.