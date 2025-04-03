Glen Powell Responds to Sydney Sweeney Rumors Following Wedding Appearance and Broken Engagement

Sydney Sweeney was spotted at the wedding of Glen Powell’s sister just days after reportedly ending her engagement to Jonathan Davino. This appearance has fueled speculation about a potential romance between the “Anyone But You” co-stars, whose on-screen chemistry and flirtatious press tour had already set tongues wagging in Hollywood circles.

Powell addressed the situation during his appearance on The Today Show this week. When pressed about Sweeney’s presence at his sister’s wedding by hosts Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Olivia Munn, the actor responded with a telling smirk.

“Timing is everything in this world, isn’t it? She and Syd are obviously great friends and it was a hell of a wedding,” Powell explained. “The Powells know how to do it right, so all the people that love her were there.”

His cryptic response has done little to quiet the rumors.

The pair’s romantic comedy “Anyone But You” became an unexpected box office powerhouse — earning over $220 million worldwide against a modest $25 million budget. This commercial success has sparked discussions about a potential sequel, with both stars expressing interest in collaborating again.

Despite their evident eagerness to work together, finding time in their packed schedules presents a significant challenge. Powell has three projects lined up this year alone: the films “The Running Man” and “Huntington,” plus the Hulu series “Chad Powers.”

Sweeney’s calendar appears even more demanding. The 27-year-old actress is juggling numerous high-profile commitments, including the long-awaited third season of HBO’s “Euphoria.”

Her upcoming slate also features diverse projects ranging from dramatic thrillers to action films. “Eden,” “Echo Valley,” and “The Housemaid” are in various stages of production, while she’s also attached to a biopic about boxer Christy Martin. Additionally, Sweeney is set to appear in “Scandalous!,” a live-action adaptation of “Gundam,” the intriguing “I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl,” and a reimagining of the sci-fi character “Barbarella.”

The timing of Sweeney’s wedding appearance — so soon after her reported breakup — has only intensified public fascination with the potential couple. Whether their chemistry extends beyond the screen remains to be seen, but their professional partnership has clearly resonated with audiences worldwide.