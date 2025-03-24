Egg prices across the United States have skyrocketed this year, creating a financial strain for many households. This surge comes despite former President Donald Trump’s campaign pledge: “When I win, I will immediately bring prices down, starting on day one.”

The eye-popping cost of eggs has spawned two surprising growth industries — chicken rental services and a flourishing illegal egg smuggling network.

Bird flu variants — both new and existing strains — are largely responsible for the dramatic price increases. The spread might have been somewhat contained if a crucial Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study hadn’t been delayed for weeks when President Trump halted external communications from federal health agencies.

Bird flu’s reach is unprecedented.

The virus has now been detected in Antarctica for the first time ever, appearing in dead birds across the continent. Meanwhile, Mississippi recently reported its first outbreak of the deadly H7N9 strain on a poultry farm since 2017 — signaling the disease’s continued domestic spread.

In response to these challenges, innovative businesses like Rent The Chicken in Goffstown, New Hampshire are offering consumers a direct solution. For $595, customers receive two egg-laying hens producing between 8-14 eggs weekly, along with a portable “deluxe chicken coop” (designed for four chickens but shipped with two, providing extra space). The package includes 100 pounds of organic feed, a care guide, and Lisa Steele’s book “Fresh Eggs Daily.”

Those wanting more production can upgrade to the Deluxe Rental Package for an additional $200. This doubles both the number of hens and the feed supply — potentially yielding 16-28 eggs every week.

However, some consumers are turning to more questionable sources. A thriving black market for eggs has emerged across American borders.

According to Metro, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has already intercepted more than 3,200 egg smuggling attempts in 2025 — a staggering figure when compared to just 134 seizures of fentanyl during the same period.